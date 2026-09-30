Gibson to contest Eildon for Labor

Millgrove resident Kevin Gibson has been endorsed as Labor’s candidate for Eildon at the November state election, bringing a background in engineering, manufacturing, community volunteering and the CFA to the contest. Kevin lives in Millgrove with his family and is married with two daughters. An engineer by profession, he graduated from RMIT University with a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) with first-class honours before spending much of his career in senior roles within manufacturing companies. From 2011 to 2021, Kevin was national sales and engineering manager with Knorr-Bremse Australia, which operates across the commercial and rail vehicle sectors and specialises in braking and other safety systems. A major change in direction came in 2021 when Kevin was diagnosed with bowel cancer, requiring major surgery and chemotherapy. The experience prompted him to reassess his priorities and, after assisting friends in Millgrove who were dealing with a similar medical condition, he decided to make the Upper Yarra area his home. He purchased a property in Millgrove in 2022 and has since become involved in a number of community organisations. His local involvement has included joining the CFA, volunteering with the Ringwood Winter Shelter and becoming involved with the Warburton Advancement League, Millgrove Residents Action Group and Yarra Valley Railway. From January 2024 until July 2025, he served as general manager of Pallotti College at Millgrove. In July 2025, he moved into his current role as a driver with Martyrs Bus Service, which operates public transport services through the Yarra Valley.