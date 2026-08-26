Greens candidate for Eildon announced

The Greens have announced Talia Gulpilil as their candidate for Eildon. Ms Gulpilil lives within the Healesville community and describes herself as a first nations organiser, local mum and hopeful homeowner. She is the daughter of Australian actor David Gulpilil AM. Having worked with the community for most of her career in a range of roles, Ms Gulpilil said she prides herself on her ability to care for people in her community. “I’m a deep listener, who cares about people and thinks outside the box,” she said. She said her passion for politics stemmed from her participation in and care for the community. “I’m passionate about politics because I care about our community,” she said. “I will be a local representative who listens, advocates and works hard to deliver real outcomes for people.” Housing and homelessness are among the most important issues for Ms Gulpilil. “Everyone deserves a safe, secure and affordable place to call home,” she said. Ms Gulpilil is calling for increased investment in public and affordable housing, stronger renters’ rights and for governments to address the underlying causes of homelessness.