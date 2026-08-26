Social media
Home page>News>Politics and Government>Greens candidate for Eil...
Politics and Government

Greens candidate for Eildon announced

<p>Talia Gulpilil, Greens candidate for Eildon</p>\\n
<p>Talia Gulpilil, Greens candidate for Eildon</p>\\n

Talia Gulpilil, Greens candidate for Eildon

Talia Gulpilil, Greens candidate for Eildon
August 26, 2026 • 12:06
Updated, August 26, 2026 • 12:06

Subscription required to continue reading this article