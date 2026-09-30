Independent Kate White wants a better deal for Northern Victoria

Regional advocate Kate White will contest the Northern Victoria Region as an independent candidate for the Legislative Council, promising to give communities across the region a stronger voice in Parliament., making it Victoria’s largest and one of its most diverse electoral regions. Ms White, from Bendigo, has a professional background in community advocacy and leadership and said her campaign would focus on three commitments: a genuine hearing, a fairer share and a smarter way forward. “People across Northern Victoria know the challenges. “Too many of our communities are dealing with ageing or non-existent infrastructure, housing and workforce shortages and difficulty accessing services that people in metropolitan areas take for granted,” Ms White said. “These aren’t just isolated problems. “These are handbrakes on our ability to attract workers, care for our people, support industry and allow our towns and regional centres to thrive.” Ms White said regional communities needed stronger advocacy for investment in health services, childcare, aged care, housing, infrastructure, disaster resilience and the energy systems needed to support future economic development. “But this campaign isn’t simply about asking government for more,” she said. “It’s about making sure that decisions affecting Northern Victoria are informed by the people who actually live, work and run businesses here. “It’s about finding smarter ways to get things done.” A central commitment of Ms White’s campaign is to establish regular Local Hearing Forums across Northern Victoria, which she intends to continue throughout her term in Parliament if elected. “I want to be a direct line between Northern Victoria and the Victorian Parliament,” Ms White said. “Any individual, community organisation or business should have a genuine opportunity to put forward an issue, an idea or a solution – and know that somebody is listening and following it through. “A lot of people I talk to don’t really get the value of the Legislative Council, our upper house. “So this has become my ‘mission to civilise’. “The potential for policy influence in the Legislative Council is hugely under-appreciated. “An independent in the upper house can give a region some very significant leverage.”