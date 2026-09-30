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Politics and Government

Independent Kate White wants a better deal for Northern Victoria

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Kate White will contest the Northern Victoria Region as an independent candidate for the Legislative Council.
September 30, 2026 • 02:16
Updated, September 30, 2026 • 02:16

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