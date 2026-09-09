Mansfield’s Steve Campbell to contest Euroa for One Nation

Mansfield Shire local Steve Campbell has been announced as One Nation’s candidate for the state seat of Euroa. Mr Campbell will contest the electorate as the party continues to announce candidates ahead of the Victorian state election. Born in Warragul, Mr Campbell has spent much of his working life in the construction industry and has operated his own business. He said reducing government red tape and supporting small businesses, farmers and regional communities would be among his priorities if elected. As a husband and father, Mr Campbell said community safety, government spending and the pressures facing regional families would also form part of his campaign. He believes rural electorates such as Euroa need policies that better recognise the importance of agriculture, local employment and small businesses to regional economies. Education is another area Mr Campbell intends to focus on, arguing schools should place greater emphasis on core learning and allow parents a stronger voice in discussions around social and political issues in the classroom. Mr Campbell said he decided to stand for One Nation because he believed regional communities needed stronger representation and a greater focus on practical issues affecting families, workers, farmers and businesses. One Nation is expected to announce a candidate for our seat of Eildon in coming weeks. The party also announced candidates in several other Victorian electorates, including Shepparton, Bendigo East, Mildura, Albert Park, Bass, Box Hill, Dandenong, Richmond, Footscray, South Barwon, Narre Warren North and Mornington.