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Politics and Government

New ambulance station for Mansfield

<p>ELECTION FUNDING: Mayor Rabie with Member Cindy McLeish and Ellen Hogan.</p>\\n
<p>ELECTION FUNDING: Mayor Rabie with Member Cindy McLeish and Ellen Hogan.</p>\\n

ELECTION FUNDING: Mayor Rabie with Member Cindy McLeish and Ellen Hogan.

Mansfield's paramedics to get a modern ambulance station if a Liberal Government is elected.
November 10, 2026 • 11:03
Updated, November 10, 2026 • 11:03

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