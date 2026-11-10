New ambulance station for Mansfield

Mansfield’s paramedics will receive a new ambulance station if a Jess Wilson-led Liberal and Nationals Government is elected this November. Member for Eildon Cindy McLeish said the $3.8 million commitment would replace the ageing station, built in the 1970s, which can no longer properly accommodate the district’s paramedics and ambulances. “I’ve been fighting for a new ambulance station since 2014 and have raised it in parliament time and time again. “More than a decade later, our paramedics are still making do with a building that’s way past its use-by date,” Ms McLeish said. “There’s not enough room for the ambulances, vehicles are parked on the street and the cramped layout makes access a task in itself. “It’s simply not good enough for the people we rely on when there’s an emergency.” The new station would be built on land identified by Mansfield Shire Council for its proposed Emergency Services Precinct. Ms McLeish said Mansfield’s ambulance service was already struggling to accommodate its workforce and vehicles even before becoming a 24-hour station. “This is just another reason why this upgrade is so desperately needed. “You can’t keep adding staff and expect them to squeeze into a station that is ill-equipped,” she said. “Our paramedics cover an enormous area, from Lake Eildon to the mountains, and they deserve facilities that help them do their job, not make it harder.” Mayor Cr Steve Rabie welcomed the commitment. “Our station operates out of a 60-year-old building with no garage doors or front fences, it’s a disgrace and a risk to occupational health and safety. “Mansfield welcomes around 600,000 visitors per year on top of our permanent population. “Our paramedics deserve better, Mansfield has waited long enough. “I welcome this announcement on behalf of all in our great little shire.” Town planning and land development consultant Ellen Hogan, from the Mansfield Emergency Precinct Committee, also welcomed the funding announcement. Ms Hogan said recent funding commitments for the SES and now the ambulance station would help integrate the various components of the planned Emergency Services Precinct. “We’re thrilled with the most recent announcement,” Ms Hogan said. “We are now looking forward to working with the community to raise more funds to deliver this vital project.”