Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell will lead One Nation’s ticket for the Northern Victoria region at the 2026 Victorian state election in November.

Ms Tyrrell broke ground in 2022 as the first One Nation MP ever elected to the Victorian parliament and has been a strong voice for an end to the neglect of regional areas by the Andrews, Allan and Carroll Labor governments.

A former farmer and emergency services volunteer, Ms Tyrrell has also worked in the hospitality, tourism and real estate sectors.

She’s a mother with two children.

One Nation said Ms Tyrrell has been a strong advocate for Northern Victoria and regional communities across the state, highlighting in particular the Labor government’s appalling and dangerous neglect of the regional road network.

She has advocated for reductions in red tape for the state’s irrigators, and for the expansion of drought assistance provided to farmers.

Ms Tyrrell also moved to criminalise desecration of the Australian and Victorian flags, and has advocated for implementing recommendations for IBAC and the state Ombudsman to improve government accountability.

She has also spoken strongly against the divisive ‘Respectful Relationships’ program rolled out in Victorian schools.

One Nation said they are pleased to endorse Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell to lead the party’s ticket in Northern Victoria and the party will announce its full upper house ticket for the Victorian election in the coming week.

Ms Tyrell's endorsement comes at the same time party leader Pauline Hanson is back in the media highlighting her policy commitments if One Nation came to power at the federal level.

Although not necessarily state responsibilities Ms Tyrell gave her view on some of the key policy commitments of Ms Hanson.

"Immigration policy sits at the federal government level but most people know that we don’t have the essential services such as health and housing to meet the demand of the population we already have so a circuit-breaker is required," said Ms Tyrell.

"My electorate of Northern Victoria faces serious workforce shortages, so it is important to allow skilled migrants on working visas in to assist with this."

She would reduce spending on the NDIS by targeting waste and also abolish Aboriginal affairs departments.

"In a Victorian context, I totally oppose the Victorian Government’s Treaty and the millions of dollars it will waste, just to appease one race of people," she said.

"We are all Victorians and there should not be a separate body just for one particular race."

Ms Tyrell also addressed climate change agreements.

"I have always opposed the robbing of prime agricultural land to build renewable energy projects," she said.

"If people want to put solar panels on the roof at home they are more than welcome, but the Victorian Government's obsession with net zero by pushing through unwanted transmission lines, solar panels and wind turbine without any consultation is a disgrace."