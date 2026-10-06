Senator sees Mansfield investment first-hand

Mansfield Shire Council welcomed Victorian Labor Senator Michelle Ananda-Rajah to Mansfield on Thursday 3 September to inspect two significant projects made possible by federal government funding – the recently completed IMPACT Route and the Lords Pavilion. Senator Ananda-Rajah was elected to the Senate for Victoria in 2025, after previously serving as the federal Member for Higgins from 2022 until the electorate was abolished ahead of the 2025 election. Before entering politics, Dr Ananda-Rajah worked as an infectious diseases and general medicine doctor and medical researcher, and holds a medical degree from the University of Sydney and a PhD from the University of Melbourne. Mayor Steve Rabie said the visit provided an opportunity to showcase how investing in Mansfield Shire directly benefits the community, businesses, visitors and sporting groups across the Shire. “We were delighted to welcome Senator Ananda-Rajah to really show her just how far a dollar can go when it’s invested here in Mansfield Shire.” First up, the Senator toured the completed IMPACT (Integrating Mansfield’s Productivity, Agricultural Communities and Tourism) Route, which establishes an agricultural and tourism corridor linking Mansfield, the Mansfield-Woods Point Road and Mt Buller Road. Highton Lane, Rifle Butts Road and Chapel Hill Road all benefited from upgrades as part of the program, which attracted more than $9.8 million in funding from the Australian Government. At Lords Reserve, the Senator viewed progress on the Lords Pavilion project, funded through the Growing Regions Program with $1.41 million provided by the Australian Government. Construction of the new spectator pavilion is underway and expected to continue through to late 2026, with refurbishment of the existing clubrooms also included in the project. Once complete, the project will deliver a modern spectator facility and upgraded amenities for local sporting clubs, participants, volunteers and spectators. “The IMPACT Route is a game changer for our agricultural producers, local businesses and tourism industry,” Mayor Rabie said. “And the new spectator pavilion is taking shape. “It will be a fantastic addition to Lords Reserve. “It’s exciting for our clubs and the wider community to see real progress on a project that will enhance the reserve for generations to come,” Mayor Rabie said. Council thanked Senator Ananda-Rajah for visiting the municipality and seeing first-hand the value of Australian Government investment in regional infrastructure.