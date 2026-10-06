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Politics and Government

Senator sees Mansfield investment first-hand

<p>ON-SITE: Senator Ananda-Rajah, Mayor Rabie and Cr Treasure at Highton Lane IMPACT route.</p>\\n
<p>ON-SITE: Senator Ananda-Rajah, Mayor Rabie and Cr Treasure at Highton Lane IMPACT route.</p>\\n

ON-SITE: Senator Ananda-Rajah, Mayor Rabie and Cr Treasure at Highton Lane IMPACT route.

Mansfield Shire Council welcomed Victorian Labor Senator Michelle Ananda-Rajah to Mansfield the recently completed IMPACT Route and the Lords Pavilion.
October 6, 2026 • 11:29

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