Social media
Home page>News>Politics and Government>Show us the money
Politics and Government

Show us the money

<p>WHERE IS THE MONEY: Cindy McLeish backs investigation into $400m in bushfire funding.</p>\\n
<p>WHERE IS THE MONEY: Cindy McLeish backs investigation into $400m in bushfire funding.</p>\\n

WHERE IS THE MONEY: Cindy McLeish backs investigation into $400m in bushfire funding.

Questions over $400m bushfire recovery funding
Jarrah Loh
October 13, 2026 • 10:39
Updated, October 13, 2026 • 11:07

Subscription required to continue reading this article