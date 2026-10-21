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Politics and Government

Small towns need a stronger voice: Brooks

<p>Liberal upper house candidate for Northern Victoria, Steve Brooks.</p>\\n
<p>Liberal upper house candidate for Northern Victoria, Steve Brooks.</p>\\n

Liberal upper house candidate for Northern Victoria, Steve Brooks.

Liberal upper house candidate Steve Brooks visited Mansfield last week.
October 21, 2026 • 01:57
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 01:57

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