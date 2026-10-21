Socialist candidate to contest Eildon

Victorian Socialists candidate Dylan Little will contest the seat of Eildon at November’s state election, campaigning on housing affordability, cost-of-living pressures and wealth inequality. An arborist and member of the Australian Workers’ Union, Mr Little grew up in Wesburn and has lived in the Eildon area for most of his life. He believes the state government needs to do more to address the housing shortage and rising living costs, arguing that working-class families are struggling while major corporations continue to make substantial profits. “Politicians are in the pockets of big corporations and the super-rich, increasingly losing touch with the people they’re supposed to represent,” he said. Mr Little has been involved in community activism for many years, including campaigns supporting public housing, refugees and anti-racism initiatives, as well as more recent advocacy for Palestinians. He has also criticised the Labor Government’s record on housing and living standards, describing it as years of neglect. “The state government needs to tackle urgent issues like the housing shortage and cost of living crisis, to improve living standards for all. “Yet all we’ve had from Labor is years of neglect. “I’ve been a community activist for many years, including campaigns against racism, for public housing, refugees, and more. “Recently I’ve campaigned in solidarity with the people of Palestine and against Israel’s war in Gaza. “In parliament I’d stand up to the entrenched corporate and elite interests and fight for our community and for the better, more equal world we need and deserve,” he said.