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Politics and Government

Socialist candidate to contest Eildon

<p>Victorian Socialists candidate Dylan Little</p>\\n
<p>Victorian Socialists candidate Dylan Little</p>\\n

Victorian Socialists candidate Dylan Little

Dylan Little will contest the seat of Eildon as the Socialists candidate at November’s state election.
October 21, 2026 • 01:53
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 01:53

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