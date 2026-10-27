Tom Ward: Independent candidate for Eildon

Tom Ward is contesting the Eildon electorate as an independent candidate in the upcoming Victorian election on Saturday 28 November. Tom lives in Yarck and says he is running because he is sick of politics serving the powerful instead of the people, and believes the change needed begins with everyone coming together and deciding to change how things are done. He has worked in forestry co-operatives, behind the bar at the Molesworth Pub, at the Giddy Goat café, and has run his own gourmet mushroom business. His varied working background has given him experience across different parts of the local community, from hospitality and small business to the forestry industry. As an independent candidate, Tom is campaigning on the importance of giving local people a greater say in the decisions that affect their communities. His approach centres on regular communication with residents and ensuring their views are heard beyond election campaigns. If elected, Tom is pledging to continue turning up to listen in every town, every month, not just when campaigning. He also pledges to create a digital town square, where each citizen of his electorate can make their opinion known on each issue before their representative. The proposal is intended to provide residents with an ongoing opportunity to contribute to discussions about matters affecting the electorate and make their views known before decisions are made. Tom's campaign places an emphasis on community participation, accountability and a more direct relationship between elected representatives and the people they serve.