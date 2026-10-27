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Politics and Government

Tom Ward: Independent candidate for Eildon

<p>INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Tom Ward is the Independent candidate for Eildon.</p>\\n
<p>INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Tom Ward is the Independent candidate for Eildon.</p>\\n

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE: Tom Ward is the Independent candidate for Eildon.

Tom Ward is the Independent candidate for Eildon electorate in the upcoming election.
October 27, 2026 • 10:31
Updated, October 27, 2026 • 10:32

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