Mansfield Shire was thrust into the national conversation this week, following a visit from controversial commentator Avi Yemini, who toured the district with Mayor Steve Rabie as part of a video published to YouTube.

The video, produced by outlet Rebel News — often described as having right-leaning editorial views — centred on claims of government neglect in regional Victoria, with a particular focus on local road conditions and the state of Mansfield’s ambulance facilities.

It's generated mixed reactions locally and online, praised by some for drawing attention to long-standing infrastructure concerns, while criticised by others for its political framing and the platform it provided, with two fellow councillors speaking out in opposition.

The tour began at the Mansfield branch of Ambulance Victoria, which was described in the video as operating out of an outdated facility.

“It’s supposed to be a station, Avi," said the mayor.

"It’s actually an old two-bedroom flat."

Paramedics, whose identities were concealed, outlined the pressures of servicing a growing population from limited infrastructure.

“Today, there’s a team of 30 servicing 11,000 residents, working out of a facility that’s simply not fit for purpose,” Yemini said in narration.

Staff described a lack of space, including no dedicated training room, and cramped sleeping arrangements.

“There’s often three of us on one night… someone has to sleep in the storeroom,” one paramedic said.

The video also highlighted plumbing and drainage issues at the site, with one worker stating: “That’s literally raw sewerage… because it flows out of this.”

Attention then turned to the proposed emergency services precinct on Maroondah Highway, which council said it had offered to Ambulance Victoria for a nominal fee.

“We’ve offered it for one dollar; they can have it,” said Mayor Rabie.

The site, according to the mayor, could house ambulance services, SES, CFA, police and a community resilience centre for use during bushfires.

However, progress had stalled.

“They need money from the state government… and the state government have not come back and given any indication whether they’ll support this or not,” Mayor Rabie said.

The video also took aim at the condition of arterial roads in and around Mansfield, with Mayor Rabie arguing responsibility lay with the state.

“You’ve got the main road that comes in — that’s full of potholes, and guess whose responsibility that is?

"It’s the Minister for Roads,” he said, adding that Jeroen Weimar, secretary of the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning, was "full of shit."

In one segment, Yemini, who presented passionately throughout the video, drove his vehicle into a pothole to demonstrate its depth.

“My whole bloody car almost fits in it,” he said.

While the majority of the video focused on infrastructure concerns, its tone shifted towards the end of the tour, with discussion turning to government spending, climate policy (specifically in relation to CFA funding and bushfire response capability), and national identity.

At one point, speaking “as Steve Rabie and not the mayor,” he shared personal views on patriotism.

“I feel as if we’re losing our cultural identity here in Australia," Rabie said.

"We need to have more patriotism and we need to stand shoulder to shoulder."

Yemini closed the piece by urging viewers to “share it far and wide so people know what’s actually happening in country Victoria.”

The video comes after Mr Rabie’s recent unsuccessful bid for Liberal Party preselection to run for a state Legislative Council seat.

Fellow councillor Tim Berenyi weighed in on social media after seeing the video, expressing his views.

“Feeling a little rattled after being sent a video of Avi Yemini,” he said, adding he understood Yemini had prior convictions and describing him as “a very racist person.”

"The mayor is on there saying he represents the views of the town — the town I grew up in and moved back to, love and care about.

"Now you’ve got to deal with these old schmucks speaking like they represent the rest of us, when the rest of us just want to grow some vegetables, have enough fuel to go camping on the weekend, and a house to live in.”

Councillor Bonnie Clark also addressed the video, distancing herself from its tone and content in a statement shared to her councillor Facebook page.

“I’m aware of a video currently circulating that discusses a number of issues relating to government and our community in Mansfield, and I want to be extraordinarily clear — the views expressed in that video are not my own," she said.

“As a councillor, I believe it’s incredibly important that we engage in conversation in a way that is respectful, inclusive and grounded in accurate information.

"These are values I take very seriously.

“I also recognise there are issues affecting our community that are complex and, at times, frustrating — I understand that.

"However, how we talk about these issues matters.

"The way we communicate should bring people together, not divide them.

“I’m doing some reflecting on this as a councillor, and I felt it was important for people to know that while some opinions are expressed in public forums, they do not necessarily reflect the views of the broader community or my own.”

Mansfield Shire Council responded, confirming it was aware of the proposed interview with Rebel News, which was arranged to promote the shire’s key advocacy priorities, particularly the proposed Mansfield Emergency Services Precinct.

Council noted that some of Mayor Rabie’s comments were his personal views, which he made clear during the footage.

They added that his criticisms of the ambulance facilities and state-managed roads aligned with endorsed council positions, but that at times, discussion moved beyond areas where Council has endorsed positions.

However, Council’s response did not specify whether any council resources were used to facilitate the tour, and did not detail any specific feedback received from the community or councillors.

The response also did not include detail on transparency, role separation, or any actual or perceived conflicts of interest given the Mayor’s recent Liberal preselection bid, stating only that it has “no position on preselection matters.”

A spokesperson said Council would continue to treat community feedback as a valued measure of satisfaction and remain intent on listening to the community.

Ambulance Victoria provided a statement.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said: "Ambulance Victoria is committed to providing best care for patients across Victoria and supporting our people, including our vital Mansfield Paramedics who are so valuable to the community they serve."

"We continue to work closely with the Victorian Government to ensure AV’s current and future infrastructure requirements are carefully planned and meet community and operational need."