Buyers rush to secure Lincoln Lifestyle homes

Wangaratta’s first masterplanned over-50s lifestyle community has fast-tracked its second home release after the first collection all but sold out before the public launch. Lincoln Lifestyle Wangaratta, which is under construction on a 16.3-hectare site in the city’s north-west, will deliver 227 low-maintenance two and three-bedroom single-level home designs alongside resort-style amenities. With nearly one in three Wangaratta residents aged over 55, the strong buyer demand demonstrates growing appetite for smaller, modern homes that allow locals to downsize without leaving their community. Lincoln Place chief executive officer, Paul Yeo, said one in four buyers had come from North East regional Victoria, while almost half were already local to Wangaratta. “When a first release sells strongly before public launch, particularly to locals, it’s a good indication the market has been waiting for quality downsizing options,” Mr Yeo said. “Three in four of these early purchasers have lived in Wangaratta or the surrounding area for years, and they’re looking for modern, easy to maintain homes, within a secure and connected community.” Registered buyers in Lincoln Place’s Priority Access Club will have first access to the second home release, comprising a mix of two and three-bedroom home designs, in early September before they are made available to the broader market. Mr Yeo said the community was designed to capture Wangaratta’s relaxed country character and strong sense of community, with rivers, bushland, wineries and walking trails all on residents’ doorsteps. “Lincoln Lifestyle Wangaratta embraces the relaxed, semi-rural lifestyle of the region,” he said. TRANQUILL: A full suite of amenities will be available onsite for residents. “The community features RV storage on-site, supporting a lock-up and leave lifestyle for residents who love travel and outdoor adventures, and the peace of mind that comes with a secure, gated community. “Centred around a heritage gum tree at the heart of the estate, future stages will introduce state-of-the-art amenities including a wellness centre, heated pool, private theatrette, lawn bowls green, pickleball courts, barbecue areas, pocket parks, community gardens and walking paths with views to the Warby Range.” Mr Yeo said the community would be delivered under the popular land lease model, creating opportunities for people over 50 to embrace a new lifestyle. “When you buy into a land lease community you own your home outright," he said. "There’s no stamp duty, no exit fees, no body-corporate fees, and no council rates, which creates an opportunity for residents to free up equity from the sale of their current home. “The only ongoing costs are normal home utility costs and a weekly site rental fee that covers the maintenance of the community and the exclusive lifestyle amenities in and around the clubhouse.” STYLISH: There is a range of facades to choose from. Early purchasers at Lincoln Lifestyle Wangaratta can choose from a selection of floorplans designed for Victoria’s climate, with the first homes expected to be completed by February 2027. Priority Access Club members will also be invited to a special on-site construction update in early September. A new sales office is now open at 16 Murphy Street. To book an appointment with Lincoln Place home advisor, Peter Joyce, or find out more, visit www.lincolnplace.com.au.