Wangaratta council decided on Tuesday afternoon to exit direct aged care service programs, following consultation with stakeholders.

It will be a staged transition away from its delivery of Support in Home services this September and a range of other services in June next year.

These include programs including Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP), Veterans’ Home Care (VHC) and Home and Community Care Program for Younger People (HACC PYP).

The decision was made with a 5-1 vote in favour of withdrawing from the services delivered across these programs.

The change came due to complexities in the industry and regulatory frameworks that make it unworkable and financially unsustainable for councils to continue.

Cr Ashlee Fitzpatrick said her decision to support the exit followed careful consideration of council's responsibility to ensure it can continue delivering high quality services to the community while maintaining long-term sustainability to the organisation.

She cited major aged care sector changes as one of the catalysts behind council's decision to navigate away from these types of services.

"I want to acknowledge the people most directly affected by this recommended decision, our aged care clients, their families and our dedicated staff," she said after moving the motion at the July council meeting.

Cr Fitzpatrick also offered her sincere gratitude to aged care staff.

"Your compassion, professionalism and unwavering commitment have made a profound difference in the lives of so many people in our community," she said.

"You've cared for our older residents with dignity, kindness and respect and your contribution has been absolutely exceptional."

Cr Fitzpatrick ensured that council's support for the aged community remains strong, despite the upcoming changes to service delivery.

"We will continue to advocate for our older residents and work to ensure they remain valued, supported and able to participate fully in community life," she said.

Cr Allison Winters agreed that it was no longer sustainable for council to operate within the current funding and regulatory requirements, including increased governance and clinical risks.

"We've seen many other councils in Victoria step away from direct services as well," Cr Winters said.

"I'm satisfied there are multiple aged care providers operating in the region and council will work hard to make sure there's a smooth transition for clients and carers, families and staff.

"This has been a stressful, and at times frustrating, process for clients, staff and community members and I would like to thank everyone for their feedback over the last few weeks."

Cr Harry Bussell thanked all the staff for the great work they have done and said council will support them.

Support at Home clients will need to transfer to a new provider before Council exits the service on 30 September.

To support clients council is hosting transition drop-in sessions at the Wangaratta Library from 10am–2pm every Tuesday and Thursday throughout August and September.

Visit the Find a Provider webpage at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/SupportAtHomeProviders.