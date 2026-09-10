Fire agencies sound alarm over discarded cigarettes

Local fire authorities are issuing a warning to residents after new data revealed the North East was leading regional Victoria in CFA responses to smoking-related fires so far this year. Between 1 January and 6 September 2026, CFA crews responded to 41 incidents involving discarded or abandoned smoking materials in regional Victoria, of those, 11 occurred in the North East, more than any other CFA region. Across Victoria, both CFA and FRV have responded to a combined 252 residential fires caused by abandoned or discarded smoking materials since the start of 2026. Data from 2025 shows smoking materials including cigarettes and cigars accounted for nearly one in four (24 per cent) preventable fire fatalities where a cause could be identified. The warning follows two recent significant house fires in regional Victoria, in Benalla and Ararat, with smoking materials confirmed as the cause of the Benalla fire. Investigators determined the fire started externally after a cigarette butt that had not been fully extinguished was placed in a large tin being used as an ashtray. The tin had accumulated cigarette butts and other smoking materials, which ignited and allowed the fire to spread. No working smoke alarms were observed inside either the Benalla or Ararat home. CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said smoking in bed presented a particularly serious risk. “Falling asleep with a lit cigarette can quickly ignite bedding, clothing, furniture and other soft materials, allowing a fire to spread rapidly,” he said. “While smoking outside is the safest option you must still make sure the cigarette is fully extinguished in a heavy glass or metal ashtray before you walk away. FRV deputy commissioner community safety and operational training Joshua Fischer said homes where smoking occurred should have additional smoke alarms. “It is a legal requirement that all homes in Victoria must have a working smoke alarm,” he said. “We recommend smoke alarms connected to mains power with a 10-year battery back-up, or alarms powered by a 10-year long-life battery. “Having working smoke alarms in your home gives you the best chance of escaping safely if a fire takes hold.” CFA and FRV are urging people to avoid smoking indoors, never smoke in bed and ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished before being discarded.