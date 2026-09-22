Green Street to become more user friendly

Works on Green Street in Wangaratta including road reconstruction and a wombat pedestrian crossing are scheduled to take place, costing about $1.3 million. At the September ordinary meeting councillors were asked to approve an increase of $78,576 to the project budget which will be sourced from Roads to Recovery funding. Council's 2026/27 capital works budget has allocated $1.1m for the road reconstruction and $196,000 for the raised pedestrian crossing. The road reconstruction will include Green Street from Cusack Street in the south through to Rowan Street in the north and the wombat crossing will be located near the main entrance to the hospital. Wangaratta Excavations was listed to be awarded the contract, and council is hoping for work to be completed by the end of this year. Under the Safe Local Roads and Streets Program a new shared path will also be built between Wangaratta Railway Station and the Rowan Street overpass, providing a safer connection to the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail. On Ovens Street, between Warby Street and Ford/Docker streets, the project includes a new centre median, two wombat crossings, and upgrades to the existing school crossing.