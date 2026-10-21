“She is a fighter”: Haines remains in critical condition

UPDATED Indi MP Helen Haines has lost both of her legs and remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Monday afternoon, but husband Phil said her heart and her mind were still in good shape. Mr Haines, who will celebrate a 40-year wedding anniversary with Helen next month, bravely addressed media at The Alfred Hospital Wednesday to confirm surgeons had amputated her right leg earlier that morning, after her left leg was removed on Monday night. “The good news in all this is Helen is alive and she’s stable, that is the most important thing for our family,” he said. “Both her heart and her mind are in good shape. “This is a horrendous thing for our family, but we are very loving and very supportive. “I thank all those across the country and internationally, we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received… and I ask to continue that support, we will need that over the next few days and beyond. “Helen’s road to recovery will be long and difficult but we know she is a fighter.” As of Thursday afternoon, Dr Haines remained in critical condition. Mr Haines spoke on behalf oh his and Helen’s three children and two new-born grandchildren, along with their wider family. Mr Haines thanked many people who have assisted Dr Haines since Monday, from her office staff, first responders and Wangaratta and Melbourne hospital staff who have given her “incredible” treatment. “Helen is a determined person who will do her best with our support and love to recover, and that’s what we hope for,” he said. The family were also thankful for the “thousands” of messages of love and support. Mr Haines asked those wishing to pay tribute to Dr Haines to make a donation to the Save The Children Foundation, a charity close to Helen's heart, via the link: https://www.savethechildrenfundraising.org.au/helenhaines Mr Haines was emotional towards the end of his statement, thanking his cousin Julie as his support person and for her sage advice. Australia's Governor-General joined Mr Haines, speaking as a friend, and said many across the country were still reeling from the incident. “I know people in Victoria in particular are dumbfounded by what has happened,” she said. “This violent attack on a much-loved and respected sitting member of the federal parliament must be a moment for us to pause and choose to be better. Ms Moyston encouraged people to do as Helen would: reach out to those who are distressed and offer comfort to help them through. “Remind ourselves as Helen says all the time, that Australians have good hearts, great hearts,” she said. “Our democracy has always relied on passionate and robust debate; it’s a healthy and vital part of a modern and successful nation and Helen plays a huge role in that representing her community. “We don’t have to all agree, but we can wrestle the issue, not the person… it’s important to remember words matter.” Ms Moyston said King Charles was being regularly updated on the incident. Accused driver's family throw their support behind Haines Family members of Brendan Nugent also released a statement, saying "all of our love and all of our thoughts are with Helen and her family and friends". In the statement, Mr Nugent's father Rod Nugent and Rod's partner Christine Cunningham said Ms Haines had been their friend for more than 20 years and Monday's events were "devastating and unfathomable". "Helen Haines is a deeply respected, valued and much loved member of our local community," the statement said. "We would like to sincerely thank members of the local community and police who came to Helen's aid yesterday after the shocking and horrific crime. "We will be assisting Victoria Police in any way we can."