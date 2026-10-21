Social media
Home page>News>“She is a fighter”: Hain...
News

“She is a fighter”: Haines remains in critical condition

<p>A FIGHTER: Helen Haines, pictured with husband Phil prior to the 2022 federal election, lost both her legs after being hit by a car on Monday, but Phil said she was \"stable\", on Wednesday evening.</p>\\n
<p>A FIGHTER: Helen Haines, pictured with husband Phil prior to the 2022 federal election, lost both her legs after being hit by a car on Monday, but Phil said she was \"stable\", on Wednesday evening.</p>\\n

A FIGHTER: Helen Haines, pictured with husband Phil prior to the 2022 federal election, lost both her legs after being hit by a car on Monday, but Phil said she was "stable", on Wednesday evening.

The Alfred Hospital confirmed Helen Haines remained in critical condition on Thursday morning
Bailey Zimmermann
October 21, 2026 • 07:00
Updated, October 22, 2026 • 05:50

Subscription required to continue reading this article