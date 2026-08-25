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Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim

<p>NEVER FORGOTTEN: Ben Oliver, former police officer and friend of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson with Neal\\'s partner, Sergeant Lisa Thompson laying a wreath at the newly unveiled memorial at the Wangaratta police station honouring Neal and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart Hottart. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>NEVER FORGOTTEN: Ben Oliver, former police officer and friend of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson with Neal\\'s partner, Sergeant Lisa Thompson laying a wreath at the newly unveiled memorial at the Wangaratta police station honouring Neal and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart Hottart. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

NEVER FORGOTTEN: Ben Oliver, former police officer and friend of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson with Neal's partner, Sergeant Lisa Thompson laying a wreath at the newly unveiled memorial at the Wangaratta police station honouring Neal and Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart Hottart. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann

The two police officers were honoured in an emotional tribute, one year on from their deaths
Bailey Zimmermann
August 25, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, August 25, 2026 • 06:48

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