A man has been shot dead at a North East property Monday morning in relation to the police search for fugitive Desmond ‘Dezi’ Freeman.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the incident occurred at a rural address shortly after 8:30am, with the exact location yet to be confirmed.

“No police officers were injured during the incident,” they said.

“The State Coroner will attend the scene, and the investigation will be oversighted by Professional Standards Command, as per standard process for a police shooting.”

Freeman has been on the run for just over six months after he allegedly shot and killed Wangaratta Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Bright-stationed Senior Constable Vadim de-Waart-Hottart on 26 August, 2025.

The police spokesperson said further information will be released on Monday as the situation develops.