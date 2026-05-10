A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Bright on Friday afternoon.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said emergency services were called to reports a motorcyclist crashed into a tree on Back Germantown Road at the intersection of Harpers Lane just after 3pm on 8 May.

The rider, a 51-year-old Rosebud man, died at the scene.

Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and prepare a report for the Coroner.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au