Victoria is introducing new rules for how renewable energy and large-scale battery projects access the grid to better coordinate development, give industry certainty to invest, and ensure communities are engaged and see real benefits.

VicGrid, the body responsible for planning renewable energy zones and transmission infrastructure, this week released an update on these new rules, known as the Victorian Access Regime, which are planned to come into effect in July 2027.

Currently Victoria has an open access regime where developers are able to seek access anywhere across the shared high voltage transmission network, regardless of whether this impacts existing solar, wind or battery operators.

Under the new regime, VicGrid will run a process to allocate access to the network within renewable energy zones.

As part of this process, developers will need to demonstrate they will meet government expectations on community engagement and benefit sharing.

Developers seeking access outside a renewable energy zone will need to pass a test, called a grid impact assessment, and demonstrate their connection won't negatively impact generators within a zone.

They will also need to demonstrate they will meet government expectations on community engagement and benefit sharing.

VicGrid Chief Executive Alistair Parker said under this new regime, all developers - whether they are inside or outside a zone - will be required to demonstrate how they will meet government expectations on community engagement and benefit sharing as a condition of being granted access to the grid.

The update paper and further details about the Victorian Access Regime are available on VicGrid’s website.