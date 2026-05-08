A major joint Victoria and NSW police operation saw an arrest made in Gapsted and a police raid in Wangaratta this past week as part of a crackdown targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCGs) and organised criminal entities in the North East and Border regions.

Operation Blue Ember, involving specialised Victoria Police VIPER and NSW Police Raptor taskforce members along with local officers from North East Victoria and NSW Police Force, ran across the region from Monday 4 May to Friday 8 May.

Victoria Police arrested 29 people, laying more than 40 charges and seized firearms, drugs, weapons and cash throughout the duration of the operation.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said one of those arrests included a Lavington man who was taken into custody from a Gapsted address on Wednesday 6 May.

“Taskforce VIPER assisted Wodonga CIU in a search for a 32-year-old Lavington man involved in a cross-border pursuit on Monday 4 May,” they said.

He will be extradited to NSW.

The spokesperson said VIPER operatives also conducted a search of a Wangaratta property on Glenrowan Road on Friday as part of a planned operation.

A 69-year-old man was issued a caution for possessing a weapon and an explosive.

"The investigation remains ongoing," the spokesperson said.

Other Victorian arrests throughout the operation included the seizure of 10kg of dried cannabis plant, tobacco plants, magic mushrooms and various weapons in Leneva, and the arrests of five people in Cobram suspected to be associated with the Mongols motorcycle gang.

The Cobram arrests included a 25-year-old Cobram man who was allegedly found with about 20g of powder suspected to be cocaine and a quantity of cash.

Highway patrol members impounded seven vehicles for drug and impaired driving and 65 positive roadside drug and alcohol tests.

Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Ash Mason said by coordinating cross-border and cross jurisdictional operations, both agencies enhance their capabilities to disrupt OMCGs and criminal networks.

“There can be a perception that it is easier to hide in the country, that is simply not true,” he said.

“If you are involved in organised criminal activity, you will be detected and you will be held accountable, irrespective of a state border.

“Our message to OMCGs, their facilitators and those people associated with organised crime is clear – we are working together, and we will be relentless.”

Anyone with information about OMCG or illicit firearm activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au