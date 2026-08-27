Police confirm death of Harrietville man previously reported missing

A Harrietville man who had been reported missing earlier in the week and found in Mitta Mitta after crashing his car has passed away. Victoria Police confirmed the 85-year-old died in hospital after he was rescued from a crash in Mitta Mitta on Tuesday, 25 August. “The 85-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time but has since died in hospital,” they said. “The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.” He was reported missing when he failed to return home from the Harrietville Hotel about 8pm on Sunday night. He had dinner with his wife, who walked to their home about 500m away as part of their regular routine while the man drove. It was believed he drove his 2007 Toyota Prado in the opposite direction towards Hotham Heights. Police released CCTV of the vehicle travelling along the Great Alpine Road at Omeo about 9:44pm that night. Police received reports of another possible sighting of him in the Biggara area on Monday at 10:30am. He was found on Tuesday when a passerby alerted emergency services to a vehicle seen down an embankment just off Omeo Highway in Mitta Mitta. Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.