UPDATE:

Victoria Police say the previously missing two-year-old boy from Wooragee has been located "safe and well" after a large-scale operation was launched to find him.

PREVIOUSLY:

A major search was launched on Thursday afternoon for a missing Wooragee toddler.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said a two-year-old boy wandered from a rural property on Beechworth-Wodonga Road shortly before 11am, believed to be in the company of two Jack Russell dogs.

Police say the boy was reported missing to authorities shortly before 1pm and as of 3pm Thursday afternoon remained unaccounted for.

Local uniform police, police Air Wing and Drone Unit, SES, Ambulance Victoria and CFA were involved in the multi-agency search.

Anyone with information is urged to call Triple Zero (000).