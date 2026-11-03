Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta

A Melbourne motorcyclist has been seriously injured and airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a tow truck on Tuesday morning near Wangaratta. Sergeant Rachelle Maher of Wangaratta Highway Patrol said emergency services responded to the collision about 8:50am on the Hume Freeway, next to the Dominance Rest Area. The tow truck had jackknifed following the collision and blocked both citybound freeway lanes. At the scene, the tow truck involved in the collision had jackknifed and blocked both citybound lanes. Sgt Maher said a 65-year-old Melbourne man was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the collision. “A 31-year-old truck driver from Melbourne stopped at the scene to assist,” she said. “A number of other witnesses stopped to assist the injured motorcycle rider and assist police with inquiries. “The exact circumstances of the collision are still being investigated by police.” The motorbike was damaged following the collision and leaking oil. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the man was later airlifted to The Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious lower body and head injuries. The victim was reportedly riding with two other Melbourne-based motorcyclists. One of the tandem riders who asked not to be named said the trio was riding back home from a long weekend trip away in the Wodonga area. He said they were experienced riders and took trips away together regularly. Debris from the damaged motorcycle, which was leaking oil resting against the roadside barrier, was scattered across the scene along with the rider's belongings. Police said multiple witnesses stopped to assist the injured motorcylist. Oncoming traffic was briefly detoured through the Dominance Rest Area exit before re-entering the freeway. Sgt Maher said she expected the freeway to be blocked off until the afternoon. The incident occurred as the rural city received 10mm of rain from 3am to 9am Tuesday according to the Bureau of Meteorology and roads were wet at the time. Sgt Maher said anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam footage was urged to contact Wangaratta Highway Patrol on (03) 5723 0888. Wangaratta Highway Patrol are leading an investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision. Victoria Police, CFA, FRV, Ambulance Victoria and VICSES personnel all responded to the incident. “Police ask all motorists to be mindful of their road conditions and environment and to ensure they get to their destination safely,” Sgt Maher said. The Hume Freeway at the Dominance Rest Area site was expected to be blocked for several hours on Tuesday. The collision occurred during Operation Furlong, a six-day road safety police blitz. Sgt Maher said so far within the Wangaratta area, police had detected six drug drivers and two drink drivers over the weekend of the operation. “Our main focus is the safety of all road users at this time,” she said. Sgt Maher said police were very disappointed with the results so far, which included a drink drive detection in Wangaratta about 9am on Saturday morning. Across the state Victoria Police experienced one of its deadliest weekends on our roads with eight lives lost across seven serious road incidents. In total 4643 traffic offences had been detected statewide from Friday to Sunday, including 2052 speeding offences and 303 impaired drivers. The operation continues until 11:59pm on Wednesday.