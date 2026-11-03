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Tow truck, motorcycle collide on freeway near Wangaratta

<p>A 65-year-old Melbourne man suffered serious lower body and head injuries following a collision with a tow truck on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>A 65-year-old Melbourne man suffered serious lower body and head injuries following a collision with a tow truck on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

A 65-year-old Melbourne man suffered serious lower body and head injuries following a collision with a tow truck on the Hume Freeway near Wangaratta. PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries as police investigate circumstances of collision
Bailey Zimmermann
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 03:14

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