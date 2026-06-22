Wangaratta’s Ambulance Victoria headquarters was hit by a suspected arson attack while paramedics were responding to an emergency call on Friday night.

Detective Senior Constable Aidan Hogan of the Wangaratta Criminal Investigation Unit said about 9:30pm on 19 June, a pair of Wangaratta paramedics returned to the Tone Road Ambulance Victoria depot to find the administration area of the building on fire.

A FRV spokesperson said CFA and FRV firefighters were called to the blaze to find the building alight and issuing smoke.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, crews worked to knock down the blaze, with the incident deemed under control at 9.38pm,” they said.

“Firefighters remained on scene to ventilate the premises and make the scene safe, before handing over to Victoria Police due to suspicious circumstances."

The blaze was contained inside the building, causing serious damage, and no one was injured or onsite at the time.

Det Sen Const Hogan said the fire was being treated as suspicious and it was believed to have been targeted while paramedics were called to assist with a separate incident in the Wangaratta area.

“Obviously it’s pretty concerning considering it’s an emergency service and they are there to help the community,” he said.

“We’ll put significant resources into this.”

A crime scene guard remained in place throughout Saturday morning while the damaged interior of the building was inspected.

Office furniture that appeared to have been damaged by the fire was left outside near a skip bin on Sunday.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said there was no impact to service delivery because of the incident and local paramedics would work from alternative branch locations until further notice.

“Our hardworking paramedics continue to support the Wangaratta community,” they said.

Wangaratta police continue to investigate the fire.

Det Sen Const Hogan said anyone with further information regarding the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time is urged to contact Wangaratta police on 03 5723 0888, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.