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Whorouly’s Invincibles: Lions A grade cap off the perfect season

<p>NUMBER ONE: Whorouly\\'s A grade premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>NUMBER ONE: Whorouly\\'s A grade premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

NUMBER ONE: Whorouly's A grade premiership team. PHOTOS: Marc Bongers

The reigning champs threw everything at them late, but Whorouly’s class came to the fore
Bailey Zimmermann
September 14, 2026 • 04:00
Updated, September 14, 2026 • 04:44

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