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Gary shares tricks of the working dog trade

<p>David Martin and his four-legged best friend</p>\\n
<p>David Martin and his four-legged best friend</p>\\n

David Martin and his four-legged best friend

Gary White ran a workshop at Mansfield Showgrounds
September 16, 2026 • 05:52
Updated, September 16, 2026 • 05:52

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