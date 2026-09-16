Gary shares tricks of the working dog trade

More than 25 participants gained confidence and skills with their own dogs following two full-day training sessions conducted by highly regarded dog trainer Gary White at the Mansfield Showgrounds last week. An experienced working dog trainer, Gary runs White’s Kelpie Stud near Dubbo in NSW and is no stranger to Mansfield, having competed here at the National Yard Dog Championships in 2023. He is proud of achieving eight working dog national titles and 22 state championships throughout his career. For Gary, working dogs have always been part of his life, growing up in western NSW with his father John passing on that passion. “I grew up west of Nyngan on hard and dusty country. “As long as I can remember, we have worked on the land with dogs, with both collies and kelpies on sheep, cattle and feral goats,” Gary said. “My 93-year-old father started the stud more than 60 years ago and still takes an active interest in the stud, which he handed over to my wife Angie and me.” Running training sessions for local farmers, handlers and their dogs has become his main business in conjunction with the kelpie stud. Gary said he made the decision to move to a lifestyle farm closer to Dubbo about two years ago to concentrate solely on his dog training workshops. Since 1999, Gary has travelled throughout Australia and overseas conducting working dog clinics and sharing his knowledge with farmers and handlers. His work has taken him to the Americas, Europe and Britain. He is a great believer in the value of a good dog on the farm over using motorised vehicles. “A well-trained dog makes it so much easier working with stock,” Gary said. “Too many people throw their dogs into the deep end and don’t teach or show them what to do. “Education is key,” he said. When it comes to breeding, genetics does play a part in the dog’s ability, but Gary stressed a good temperament is vital to being able to train a dog. “Work out what level of ability your dog has. “You’ve got to like your dogs and have respect for them,” he said. During the sessions, which consisted of Gary demonstrating training techniques with his own team of dogs followed by one-on-ones with owners and their dogs, the need for “patience” was emphasised throughout. It is important to establish the “ground rules” by being “firm and repetitive”, he advised participants. He also warned against “going too quickly for their brain”, especially in young dogs. “Just like you spell horses when they go sour, you should also spell your dogs,” he said, advising participants to come back to training a month later. The first day saw residents from Bindaree aged care attend and the following day Yooralla brought a group to watch. Sheep for the training days were generously provided by Cr James Tehan from his Bonnie Doon property. “It’s fantastic to see the Social Inclusion Action Group supporting an event like this for our agricultural community,” Mansfield Mayor Cr Steve Rabie said. “Working dogs are such a big part of farming life in Mansfield Shire and giving owners the chance to build their skills and connect with other trainers is a great initiative. “Our farmers give so much to the best little shire, not just through the work they do but through the character they bring to our community.” The free event, held from 10 to 11 September, was funded through the Social Inclusion Action Group (SIAG), with support from Mansfield Shire Council and the Mansfield Agricultural and Pastoral Society, which provided the venue.