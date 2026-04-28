Mansfield lit the fuse early on ANZAC Day, but Benalla owned the final act, storming home under lights at the Mansfield Recreation Reserve to claim a 9.10 (64) to 6.12 (48) victory.

In front of a strong crowd after a pre-match ANZAC ceremony, the Eagles controlled much of the first half and looked poised to bank an important home win.

But inaccurate kicking and potentially the loss of a few strong names to injury kept the door ajar, and once the Saints came marching in the second half, they never looked back.

Mansfield came out with intent in the opening term, dominating territory and peppering the goals, but 2.7 was scant reward for their effort as Benalla stayed within striking distance at 0.2.

The home side continued to press in the second quarter.

Their pressure around the ball and willingness to run kept the Saints on the back foot, and another 3.2 to 1.2 saw Mansfield head to the long break leading by 29 points.

Jack Marks was influential across half-back and through the middle, Luke Menhenett provided drive, while William Dunstan and Campbell Smedley were busy around the contest.

Then the game turned sharply after halftime.

Benalla emerged with greater purpose, cleaner ball movement and a direct approach that caught the Eagles on the hop.

The Saints piled on 4.3 to 0.3 in the third quarter, erasing the deficit and seizing momentum in one burst.

Mansfield struggled to regain its earlier composure, and when Benalla added another 4.3 to 1.0 in the final term, the visitors had completed a stunning turnaround.

Jack Marks, Luke Menhenett, William Dunstan, Campbell Smedley and Brayden Van Winden were named Mansfield’s best in a tough result.

For Benalla, Nicholas Warnock, Christopher Welsh, David Mennen, Michael Mummery and Mark Marriott were pivotal, particularly as the game opened up after the main break.

Mummery was the key man forward for the Saints with three goals, while Mansfield’s six majors were shared, reflecting an even but ultimately frustrated attacking effort.

Coach Mitch Wareham said the Eagles were well in the contest up to half-time before the game slipped away after the main break.

“The boys were going well up until half-time, but unfortunately we dropped off and gave Benalla the chance to come back into it,” Wareham said.

“We had a few players out through injury and that made it tough to cover a couple of roles, but overall it was just a poor performance from us after half-time that hurt.”

Wareham said it was the second straight week the side had lost momentum after a strong opening half.

“Last week was similar — we started well, but once the pressure came we probably weren’t able to handle it as well as we needed to,” he said.

Looking ahead to this Saturday’s clash with Shepparton United, Wareham said the focus would be on completing four-quarter performances.

“The boys should bounce back this week,” he said.

“There’s a lot we can bank on, and I know we’re capable of putting together four quarters of football. If we do that, the results will look after themselves.

“We just need to make sure we’re consistent across the whole game, not just the first half.”

Mansfield’s Reserves won with a polished 42-point win over Benalla, controlling the contest from the outset to run out 10.14 (74) to 3.14 (32) winners.

Baxter Golden, Ben Reardon, Al Bennett, Fergus Schier and Charlie Payne were all prominent for the Eagles, while Andrew Friday and Reardon finished with two goals apiece.

Earlier in the day in the Under 18s, Mansfield fought it out all afternoon but Benalla proved a touch steadier around goal, claiming a 12-point win, 10.9 (69) to 8.9 (57).

Liam Smith, Cruz Purday, Ethan Pigdon, Edwin Morphett and Alex Kipping were among the Eagles’ best, with Smith and Sam Kain finishing with two goals each.

Mansfield now hits the road to face Shepparton United next week, with the Seniors hoping to welcome back a few troops and get back on the winners list after back-to-back losses.