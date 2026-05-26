Community groups were the major beneficiaries of last week's Mansfield Shire Council meeting, with councillors backing continued support for Friends of Venilale, extending the Mansfield and District Potters' lease and providing in-principle support for the Mansfield Men's Shed expansion plans.

The two-hour meeting covered a broad range of items including support for community groups, tourism, local laws and finances.

There were two disclosures of conflicts of interest, the first by Cr Tim Berenyi for an item regarding the Clay Stables lease extension and the second by Cr Bonnie Clark for the confidential report dealing with the historic goods shed and visitor information centre.

No public questions were lodged for this meeting.

The CEO monthly report for April was tabled as read showing 178 requests and no complaints recorded for the month.

Cr Clark asked what constituted a complaint under council's reporting framework.

CEO Kristen Alexander said she did not have the policy in front of her at the meeting.

A copy of the complaints handling policy effective 25 June 2024 is available on the Mansfield Council website and is due for review in June 2026.

The CEO reported as at the end of April, the capital works program for the 2025–26 financial year is 63 per cent complete, based on projects completed during the month.

Local community groups received positive outcomes from the meeting.

Friends of Venilale (FoV) committee members were present for the motion that the shire would renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the next four years and continue the ongoing annual donation of $3000 towards supporting projects in Timor-Leste.

The item was brought forward in the meeting to allow representatives to leave early.

Cr Berenyi asked for more information about the purpose of the MoU which was initially signed in 2004.

In moving the motion Cr James Tehan said “well done” and that the group did a “fantastic job” and Cr Clark who seconded it said she was “happy council can continue to support FoV.”

Mayor Cr Steve Rabie brought the Order of Timor-Leste medal into the chamber which was donated by FoV for council to display earlier this year.

“This was a gracious thing for them to do,” said Cr Rabie.

The shire’s strategic property manager, Renee Archibald addressed councillors regarding a recommendation for council to enter into a 10 year lease with the Mansfield and District (MAD) Potters for the use of the Clay Stables in Curia Street commencing 1 July 2026 and expiring 30 June 2036.

The recommendation also included an option for a further term of 10 years if parties were agreeable and the lease to continue on a peppercorn rent of one dollar per year.

Ms Archibald said the MAD Potters wanted to build on their success and “cement their tenure there” so they can plan more strategic programs.

This includes applying for more government funding.

In moving the motion Cr Tehan was supportive of extending the lease in light of the group’s membership increasing from 30 in March last year to now 86 active participants.

“They have turned a pretty derelict old block into an art and clay studio,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Cr Treasure and carried.

The Men’s Shed agenda comprised of a five-page item and a seven point recommendation.

Point two was a request for council to “provide in-principle support for the allocation of a portion of the subject land at 35-37 Ailsa St, Mansfield to the Mansfield Men’s Shed Inc to enable the group to seek external funding for a new shed and associated facilities”.

Council would also in-principle support a proposal for the “new shed footprint” under the same terms and conditions as the existing lease.

The recommendation was also seeking a letter of support and a one of intent, both signed by the mayor.

Cr Bonnie Clark asked council officer Ms Archibald, “Why would we make a commitment before it goes out to community consultation… when community engagement is a big part of the report.”

Ms Archibald explained the Men’s Shed wanted to apply for a Victorian government grant which closes on 4 June.

Council could provide a letter of support for the project, and the letter of intent was to show the Men’s Shed group was working towards obtaining a planning permit, she said.

“Does this recommendation in any way tie this council into legally giving them more land or not,” asked Cr Rabie.

Ms Archibald confirmed this would be subject to community engagement.

With the assurance that it would only be in-principle support and it would come to council, the motion was moved by Cr Treasure and seconded by Cr Clark.

Cr Clark said she was a big supporter of community grants but was looking forward to the community engagement and where it goes.

Cr Tehan commended the Men’s Shed in being proactive and a great supporter of men of all ages especially older males by giving them a place to go.