Mansfield’s Alpine Butchery took out the national title of second best continental sausage at last month’s 2026 Australian Meat Excellence Awards proving that small town businesses can produce quality that competes with some of the country’s biggest and best in the industry.

“Our Italian sausages have officially been recognised as some of the very best in the country — an incredible achievement and a true testament to the quality, flavour and care we put into every batch,” announced proud couple and business owners, Chris Wallis and Kristie Warren-Smith.

Australia’s finest sausages, burgers, and smallgoods took centre stage on 19 March at the event hosted by the Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC) in Melbourne.

“We began entering the Sausage King Awards in 2023, where we were thrilled to take home numerous regional titles and two state awards,” said Mr Wallis.

“Each year since, our products have continued to score higher as we refined our craft.

“The 2025/2026 competition was the first time our products were judged at a national level, and to achieve recognition on that stage is an incredible milestone for us.

“We’re fortunate to source so many of our ingredients locally — the quality of what we put in is the foundation of what we create."

“Every product we create is the result of continual refinement, hands on skill, and a genuine passion for delivering something exceptional to our customers."

Success is also attributed to the team at the Mansfield shop with his father Paul (Wal) described as a legend when it comes to sausages and smallgoods.

Paul Wallis joined Alpine Butchery in 2020 and despite a long-term interest had never worked in the industry before.

“His passion grew rapidly, and it absolutely shows in the products he creates,” according to his son.

In his spare time, ‘Wal’ is often researching new flavour combinations or experimenting with techniques — “he genuinely lives and breathes it.”

“We’re also incredibly proud of our wider staff, who contribute to every medal and every achievement," said Mr Wallis.

“Their consistency, care, and pride in their work are the backbone of our success.

“Alpine Butchery operates like a family.

“It’s the small things — the support, the shared pride, the respect that make the difference."

The couple took over Alpine Butchery at the end of 2019 — five months before COVID and immediately before the devastating 2019/2020 bushfires that saw mass evacuations across the High Country.

For Mr Wallis, his vision was to elevate the craft of fine butchery, introduce customers to premium cuts and products they may never have tried, and create a true meat lover’s experience that keeps people coming back.

Where possible local produce means fresher ingredients, stronger relationships with suppliers, and a product that genuinely reflects the region we’re proud to be part of,” he said.

The business also responds to changing consumer demands and expectations.

“Customers today are more informed and more interested in where their food comes from,” Mr Wallis said.

“They value ethical, sustainable farming and are increasingly open to trying new flavours and premium products.

“Our approach aligns perfectly with that shift — quality ingredients, responsible sourcing, and a willingness to innovate."

Alpine Butchery’s charcuterie range also received several awards including five gold medals and one silver for house smoked goods, kransky and kabana.

“When you’re standing shoulder to shoulder with major city producers and industry leaders, it’s an incredible feeling to look around and realise how far a little butcher shop from Mansfield can go," said Mr Wallis.

“Being small isn’t a limitation — it’s part of our strength."