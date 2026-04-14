Mansfield Seniors side followed up last week’s big win with another statement performance at Moon Oval on Saturday, and once the Eagles hit their stride they turned Rochester’s home deck into a long afternoon of chasing shadows, running out 92-point winners in a 19.20 (134) to 5.12 (42) demolition.

It took a little while to find top gear, with the Tigers matching the Eagles early and the contest locked in arm wrestle territory around stoppages, but once Mansfield got rolling in the second term, the game quickly turned into a procession.

The Eagles played front-foot football, winning territory, owning the corridor and repeatedly punishing turnovers, with Rochester left chasing leather for long stretches as the margin ballooned.

Coach Mitch Wareham said the response after quarter time was exactly what the group had been building towards.

“Couldn’t be happier,” Wareham said.

“What we’re taking away is confidence.

“Rochy knocked us out in the prelim last year, so to be able to turn it around six months later and do that, is fantastic.”

He said the result was also a reflection of the group’s natural improvement across the board, particularly through the middle-tier of the playing list.

“Both teams are slightly different to last year; you’ve got to factor that in,” Wareham said.

“The improvement from 50–100 game players is another big factor for us.

“That bit of fire in the belly from a few boys knowing how close we’ve been.”

The turning point came in a brutal second quarter where Mansfield slammed on 8.8 to 0.3, cutting the game open with repeat entries and relentless pressure.

Will Foster was heavily involved through the forward half, bringing pressure and structure, while Harry Mahoney’s running capacity stood out as he completed the entire match without heading to the bench once.

“Will Foster had one of his better games, on the scoreboard, but his forward half pressure was a standout,” Wareham said.

“Harry Mahoney was equally impressive.”

After halftime, Rochester showed more resistance, but Mansfield controlled the tempo and field position, refusing to let the contest swing back into doubt.

The Eagles then finished in clinical fashion, booting 6.7 to 0.5 in the final term as the game opened right up.

Billy Hogan, who made a huge dent in the scoreboard last week, booted another six this week.

Wareham said the focus now shifts quickly to maintaining standards against improved opposition, with Seymour ahead at home this week.

“Our systems and game plan need to stand up; if we home in on our skills, results should take care of themselves,” added Wareham.

Other standouts for Mansfield included Sam Thomson, Cody George and William Brooks, while Rochester’s better contributors included Andy Henderson, Cooper Hamilton, Hamish Heine, Nate Rasmussen and Mitchell Bright.

Earlier in the day, the Reserves went down 12.7 (79) to 5.4 (34) against a sharp Rochester outfit, with a few late outs making the task a tough one.

In the Under 18s, Mansfield finished the job for the club with a hard-earned 8.10 (58) to 6.9 (45) win, holding firm in a tight last quarter to get home by 13 points.