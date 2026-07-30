Mt Buller’s Chilli has been named the ‘World’s Number 1 Pup’.

The announcement was made last Saturday, with cheers heard across Mt Buller.

Until Friday last week, Chilli was running second in the competition, in which she was up against 15 other dogs in Section B of the Ikon Pass World Pup contest.

This year’s tournament followed a knockout-style format with world-stage energy.

World Pup is a series of mountain dog showdowns held over several weeks that crowns the world’s ‘goodest’ boy or girl.

The tournament kicked off on 18 June and ran until 17 July, US time, with new rounds, match-ups and features rolling out each week.

Along the way, visitors to the Ikon Pass Instagram page met the dogs in the field, followed the bracket as it narrowed and helped decide who moved one step closer to lifting the cup.

Handlers Tess and Aaron Hoinville were thrilled with Chilli’s win.