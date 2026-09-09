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Father’s Day farewell as Mt Buller closes for 2026

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The resort wrapped up 93 days of lifted operations on Sunday, with proceeds from its final day going to the Mansfield Men’s Shed
Jarrah Loh
September 9, 2026 • 12:47
Updated, September 9, 2026 • 12:48

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