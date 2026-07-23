Despite a bumper season last year, it was a bumpy school holidays for Mt Buller this time around, with snow refusing to arrive in time for the first week.

Thankfully it did eventually fall, and the snow factories were working hard in the meantime to have at least some white on view when all the other mountains were bare.

Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, thousands of families made the most of Kids’ Week activities, filling the mountain with colour, laughter and plenty of first-time snow experiences.

Blake the Flake and Barry the Pygmy Possum were regular favourites, while colourful snow games, music, family entertainment and time on the slopes helped create a lively holiday atmosphere.

Week five brought 20,478 visitors to Mt Buller, taking the season total to 51,319.

The figures are an encouraging result during a season that has required patience early on and highlights the strong appeal of a winter escape close to Melbourne.

Fresh falls arriving as the school holidays gathered pace transformed the resort and gave skiers, snowboarders and snow-play visitors the conditions they had been waiting for.

Buller Ski Lifts general manager Noel Landry said the mountain operations team had worked hard to make the most of every opportunity.

“It was great to have snow falling and transforming the resort as we headed into the middle of the school holidays,” he said.

“Our mountain operations team is meeting Mother Nature halfway and getting the snowmaking across the resort fired up.”

That effort has continued around the clock, with snowmakers building on natural falls and even producing snow in temperatures above four degrees when low humidity allowed.

The school holidays may have wrapped up, but the winter fun is far from over at Mt Buller.

Fresh snow, expanding terrain and a packed events calendar have given the resort renewed momentum as it moves into the heart of the 2026 season.

The work helped bring Family Run and the Howqua Chairlift into operation, giving guests longer runs and sweeping views across the Howqua Valley.

Skyline has also joined the available terrain, while preparations continued across the upper mountain.

The Summit Chairlift is the latest boost, taking skiers to 1785 metres for longer laps and panoramic views from the top of the resort.

The growing terrain is welcome news for school groups arriving during term three, as well as young competitors preparing for the Victorian Interschools.

Twilight skiing has returned on Wednesday and Saturday nights through July and August, extending the action on Bourke Street under lights until 8.30pm.

Mansfield residents can enjoy free resort entry after 4.30pm, providing an affordable option for an evening on the mountain.

Weekend visitors can also leave the car at Mirimbah and book the Village Express Service, avoiding the need to drive the alpine road or carry chains.

At nearby Mt Stirling, few visitors have explored the winter landscape, with snow only currently concentrated around the higher parts of the mountain.

But with plenty of winter still ahead, Mt Buller is looking beyond the holiday rush and towards a busy second half of the season.