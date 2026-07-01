Mt Buller has announced changing of operations to give beginner and first-time skiers more time on snow and deliver value for families eager to enjoy an alpine escape in Victoria these school holidays.

“We’re extending skiing, snowboarding and tobogganing through to 7pm every night from Saturday to ensure guests have plenty of time to enjoy the snow and make the most of the terrain we have open,” explained Buller Ski Lifts general manager Noel Landry.

Mt Buller has also frozen the price of lift tickets, with children up to 18 years from $73 and adults from $121 this week.

“Thanks to our all-weather snowmaking program, I am pleased Mt Buller can welcome beginners, young families and support the start of seasonal snowsports programs from this weekend.

“We have created a dedicated snow area in the Magic Forest for our smallest skiers from just three years old to get sliding safely in lessons and a terrain hike park on Northside, which I know skiers and snowboarders will be excited to get into,” Mr Landry added.

“Snowmaking is a critical tool for countering snowfall irregularities in alpine resorts around the world, especially early in the season.

“At Mt Buller it’s a shared commitment from the lift company and resort management to invest in technology, snowmaking and energy efficiency initiatives that guarantee snow for our guests, underpin thousands of regional jobs and contribute towards $2.13 billion of direct tourism expenditure annually.

“I take comfort in Mt Buller’s snow data dating back to the 1970s, which shows us that low or no snow in June is normal.

“Around 35 per cent of seasons start with limited cover until July, and it’s no indication of how much snow we can expect to see for the season.

“I remain optimistic we’ll see the snow switch flip in July, which is traditionally when it happens, and in the meantime the Mt Buller community will do everything we can to deliver great experiences here on the mountain, on and off the snow, for visitors looking to enjoy time in the mountains these holidays,” Mr Landry said.

Families can look forward to a wide range of activities, including free entertainment, these school holidays in addition to skiing and snowboarding.

The Kids’ Week program includes games, Hungry Hippos on snow, marshmallow toasting, music, AirZone trampolining, movies, gnome roam hunts and sled dog meet-and-greets.

Many resort operators, including cafes and retail stores in the village, are extending their hours to match the extended evening ski area operations.

Local residents in the 3722 and 3723 postcodes are invited to make the most of the extended evening operations at Mt Buller with free resort entry daily between 4.30pm and midnight.