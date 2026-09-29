Australians are beginning to turn their attention from the ski slopes to the dirt tracks as warmer weather approaches.

This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends.

Google Trends data shows searches for “4wd tracks” and “bush camping” have followed a clear seasonal pattern during the past five years, regularly climbing during the warmer months.

Search interest for “4wd tracks” has consistently ranked above “bush camping”, while both terms have recorded their strongest periods around spring and summer.

The pattern is particularly relevant to Mansfield and the Victorian High Country, where the end of winter also marks the countdown to the reopening of numerous seasonal roads and four-wheel-drive tracks.

Parks Victoria closes many roads and tracks across the state during the colder and wetter months to prevent damage and protect sensitive environments.

Most seasonal closures operate from shortly after the King’s Birthday long weekend until late October, although reopening dates can change depending on conditions.

Across North East Victoria, many tracks are scheduled to reopen on October 29 and 30 this year.

Around Mansfield, the reopening period provides access to some of the High Country’s best-known four-wheel-drive destinations.

The Howqua Hills Historic Area and surrounding Alpine National Park provide routes towards Bluff and Lovick huts, Pikes Flat, Bindaree Flat, Craig’s Hut and the remote Wonnangatta Valley.

Parks Victoria describes the Mansfield and Whitfield side of the Alpine National Park as a gateway to remote 4WD country, with much of the network inaccessible to vehicles during winter.

The area also contains numerous bush camping sites along the Howqua River and deeper into the Alpine National Park, including Sheepyard Flat, Fry’s Flat, Bluff Hut and 4WD-only camping areas further into the ranges.

Recent upgrades have also been completed at two of the district’s best-known camping areas.

Parks Victoria replaced four ageing toilet blocks at Sheepyard Flat and Fry’s Flat in August, with the upgraded facilities officially announced earlier this month.

Google Trends measures relative interest rather than raw search numbers, with the value of 100 representing the highest point of popularity within the selected period.

For Mansfield, the annual rise in those searches arrives just as the district’s warmer-season tourism begins replacing winter snow traffic.

With many High Country tracks due to reopen around Melbourne Cup weekend, the annual search for where to take the four-wheel-drive is likely to climb again.

This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends. It uses Google Trends data to explore Australian search interest in 4wd tracks and bush camping. Google Trends data is aggregated and anonymous. Search interest is measured on a relative scale and does not represent total search volume.