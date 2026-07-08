An outstanding $47,000 was raised this year at the annual Adams Ski & Golf Day on the weekend.

The pre-ski day Calcutta was held at the ABOM Moosehead Bar.

“The success of the overall event is the satisfaction that local primary and secondary school students from across the Mansfield district will once again be able to ski with their schools on our fantastic mountain as part of their winter sport,” event coordinator Mark Adams said.

“With Mt Buller only 45 minutes from Mansfield, the support generated through our Adams Ski & Golf Day makes it possible to provide an additional $47,000 towards school skiing and snowboarding programs this year.

“A big part of the fundraising for the school snow programs is the pre-event Calcutta, which raises a significant proportion of the funds.

“The standout moment on the Calcutta evening for the 90 people attending was the auction of the 24 teams and the camaraderie of all the players and friends who were there to see every team sold.

“The auction of Mansfield golf professional Matt Jager was a great addition to the program.

“The highlight was when it started to snow, as our event always seems to bring fresh snow just in time for race day,” Adams said.

At the end of Friday's competition, the Calcutta winner was Ritchie Biggins from XTM Does Bluff View Race Club, who was thrilled with his successful bid.

“The ski run, although very short this year, still gave teams the challenge of recording identical times over two runs,” Adams said.

At the golf, despite the challenging wet conditions, everyone finished in good spirits.

Presentations began about 4.30pm, with many teams receiving prizes.

The overall event was won by Team Wells Fargo, comprising Peter Clark, Andrew Charlton, Robert Fuleky and David Spiers.

For a full list of winners and runners-up, turn to page 27.

“The Calcutta raised a total of $14,000 through the sale of the teams, with half of those funds, $7000, going directly to the schools.

“A further $2700 was raised through the auction of donated items, including a Karbon Olympic jacket, a pair of Majesty skis, a Burton snowboard and a Gerni high-pressure washer.

“That meant the schools received a total of $9700 from the Calcutta evening.

“Adams Estate Agents, as the major naming rights sponsor of the Adams Calcutta and Adams Ski & Golf Day, would like to thank all the supporting sponsors and prize donors, especially Buller Ski Lifts for its tireless efforts and financial support.

“The cash sponsors included ARV, K2 and Black Mountain, Kaboodle Kitchens, XTM, Jandy’s, Whitelaw Flynn and many others.

“A special thank you to Mansfield Golf Club for being part of our event for the past 27 years and for its ongoing support of local schools participating in skiing,” Adams said.

“The warm feeling all the participants get from supporting this great cause each year makes it all worthwhile when they know those funds are used to directly help local school students enjoy our great mountain.”