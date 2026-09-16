Andrew Rabson – Coordinator of Mansfield Junior Football

Major sponsor: Mansfield Golf Club Third Quarter Club Person sponsor: O’Kelly Andrew Rabson has been an outstanding contributor to the Mansfield Junior Football Club, serving as a coach for the past three years and a committee member for the past two, where he quickly progressed to the role of vice president. Andrew was instrumental in the successful introduction of the club’s first Under 12 team into the WDJFL, creating new opportunities for young footballers in the Mansfield community. He not only helps with training but is there for most games, giving up his Sundays travelling to Wangaratta after a full day on Saturdays with the Mansfield junior football competitions. A passionate advocate for player development, he has played a key role in fostering a positive, inclusive and safe club culture, ensuring the focus remains on learning, enjoyment and personal growth rather than simply winning games. Always willing to lend a hand, Andrew consistently steps up to coach more than 150 junior footballers each week, umpire, prepare facilities, recruit coaches and bring volunteers together in support of the club. His leadership, commitment and genuine care for young people have made a lasting impact on players, families and the broader club community. Apart from Mansfield junior football, Andrew can also be seen supporting his favourite football club, Bonnie Doon, whenever he can. Andrew Rabson is a very worthy nominee for the title of Club Person of the Year, nominated by Mansfield Junior Football.