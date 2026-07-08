The closure of the Mansfield Secondary College annexe on Mt Buller will have significant ramifications for students wishing to continue a pathway in snow sports.

In the past, many students have attended the annexe and gone on to compete on the world stage, including world champions and Olympians.

The likes of Belle Brockhoff, the first Australian female snowboarder to compete at the Olympics and World Cups, Anton Grimus, Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin and Jakara Anthony are among those to have benefited from the program.

Olympian Hayley Wilson is one such student who attended the annexe.

"Growing up in Mansfield, the great outdoors was always a part of my everyday life and I especially loved skateboarding and snowboarding," Hayley said.

"I was very fortunate to be enrolled at the Mt Buller annexe each winter from Years 7 to 10 and was one of a handful of students to study the full four-year curriculum.

"While at the annexe, my grades improved substantially.

"We could learn and study at our own pace and level, so the annexe taught me about independence, resilience and responsibility.

"We were only allowed onto the slopes if our schoolwork was up to date, which was definitely a motivating factor," Hayley recalled.

"The learning was practical-based and would often take place in the field.

"For example, science classes might focus on the science behind machine-made snow.

"All the subjects were relevant to the alpine and High Country regions.

"Having four hours of snowboard training five days a week assisted me in learning what is required to compete at an elite level.

"The guidance, support and encouragement given to me by the amazing teachers, Sam Magree and Julie Aldous, also gave me the confidence not only to learn but to strive to follow my dream of having a career in professional sport, which ultimately led to me competing in street skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"The Mt Buller annexe, together with Sam and Julie's brilliant educational program, has had such a positive impact on my life that Sam remains my mentor and friend now that I am an adult.

"Losing the annexe would be a devastating loss to the entire Mansfield community."

Hayley's parents, James and Catriona Wilson, are disappointed by the announcement of the annexe closure.

"Our daughter Hayley attended the Mt Buller annexe each winter from Year 7 through to Year 10.

"Hayley excelled in snowboarding and in her final year at the annexe she won the national gold medal for snowboard slopestyle.

"Having extensive snowboarding training each morning until 1pm enabled the students to prepare for the national championships and Hayley was then ready to undertake her schoolwork until 5pm each day.

"Hayley also thrived on the educational program offered and was highly motivated to get up when it was still dark and arrive home each day after dark.

"To see this educational program cease is an incredible loss to our young people and the local community," Catriona said.