This past weekend saw 13 Mansfield Eagles Basketball teams heading to Swan Hill for their first tournament of the season 2025/26.

With all age groups being represented by both boys and girls there were some excellent results.

Mansfield Eagles Under 16 Gold Girls team delivered an outstanding performance over the weekend, taking home the Division 2 grand final win at the Swan Hill after an undefeated run against Deniliquin (Deni), Benalla, Mildura and Yarrawonga.

Coached by Hayley Craig with team manager Robyn Thornton, the girls have been training hard in the lead-up and were well coached and supported this weekend.

Facing strong competition throughout the event, the team capped off their remarkable campaign with a grand final victory over Deniliquin 36-26.

Well done to Paige Gridley, who won MVP of the final.

The girls showcased exceptional teamwork and determination.

Their ability to combine solid defence with sharp offensive play proved to be the winning formula, as they controlled each game from start to finish.

The Under 14 Gold Boys also came away with Division 2 grand finals win against Seymour Blasters, 41 to 27.

The boys had a strong tournament getting to the grand final undefeated playing Benalla, Mildura and Deni.

The coaching team, Mat Picone and assistant coach Alison Howie, kept the boys focused and switched on through the tournament.

Outstanding performances from all players, with Luis Owens taking out the grand final MVP award.

Mat has a well-trained and drilled team with the boys knowing and delivering exactly what was asked of them at every stage through the game, both offensively and defensively.

It’s been a perfect way to start of the rep season, congratulations to all our players and coaching teams that represented Mansfield proudly this weekend.

A huge thank you to all of our sponsors for the season, our teams looked very sharp in their new uniforms.

In two week’s time all 14 of Mansfield’s teams will be heading to Shepparton to do it all over again.