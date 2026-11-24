By Mark O’Loughlan A Grade Delatite 122 defeated by Rovers United Bruck 9/265 Delatite travelled to Wangaratta to take on Rovers United Bruck, and it was always going to be a tall order for this newly promoted Delatite side to take on one of the top two teams in A Grade so far this season. Delatite won the toss and elected to bowl, which looked a shrewd call from captain Mitch Purcell as Delatite got off to a fabulous start. Cooper Martin and Mitch Purcell both started the innings bowling maidens, quickly placing the pressure on the Rovers batters. Great discipline from the bowlers combined with a little movement in the pitch had Delatite feeling right on top, and as the excellent bowling pressure was sustained, wickets started to fall. After six overs the score was 2/11. In the 10th over, the dam broke and Mitch Purcell struck. Four dot balls to start the over, then two wickets from the final two balls had Rovers reeling. Delatite had to wait an over for the much-anticipated hat-trick ball. Unfortunately, Rovers captain Jacob Schonafinger was on strike. Mitch steamed in, bowling full outside the off stump. Jacob slashed at the ball, sending it fizzing in the direction of Patrick Smith at extra-cover, whose safe hands held the catch, giving Mitch the hat-trick. Mitch Purcell stormed down the pitch, the fastest he has ever been seen to move, and the Delatite lads engulfed him to celebrate a fantastic achievement. Rovers United Bruck, one of the strongest teams in the league, were struggling at 5/32. As a partnership started to form, Delatite struck again, this time with a direct-hit run-out from Earl Ree-Goodings. Unfortunately, that was the last good news for Delatite. Rovers stalwart Lakpriya Shantha Gangabadawatta Arachchilage, better known as ‘Lucky’, and Jeremy Wilson put on a 150-run partnership to rescue the Rovers innings and then put Delatite to the sword. Lucky was finally well caught for 75 by club president Mark O’Loughlan off his own bowling, who had to track a difficult catch back over his head, avoiding the stumps and umpire. Another great catch, but there were not enough. Jeremy Wilson went on to score 111 not out, despite being dropped earlier in his innings. Another tough lesson in catching for Delatite A Grade. Rovers finished their innings at 9/265. A heart-wrenching scoreline for Delatite after such an impressive start with the ball. Captain Mitch Purcell finished with figures of 4/17 from nine overs. He bowled six maidens and only one wide, a truly incredible spell. With a huge total to chase, the Delatite batters barely made a whimper, with the top order, then middle order, all collapsing, with the one exception of a lone hand from O’Loughlan, who tried to hold the innings together with a great knock of 41 coming in at number three. The only other batsmen to make double figures were numbers 10 and 11, the opening bowlers, Cooper Martin (13) and Delatite’s gun captain Mitch Purcell (16 not out). Delatite were bowled out in the final over, finishing with a score of 122. Some brilliant moments, but another tough day for Delatite, who look towards next week’s round at home against City Colts. C Grade Delatite 8/98 defeated by Milawa 1/195 Delatite’s C Grade side faced a difficult afternoon against Milawa on Saturday, going down by 97 runs after the visitors posted an imposing 1/195 before restricting the Devils to 8/98. The match got off to an unusual start, with Milawa delayed by a flat tyre on the way to Bonnie Doon. Once they finally arrived, however, they wasted little time getting down to business after being sent in to bat. Milawa have been a strong side over recent seasons, and the Devils knew early wickets would be crucial if they were to give themselves a chance. Unfortunately, some excellent batting from the visitors, combined with a few missed opportunities in the field, allowed Milawa to build a substantial total. Joel Middleton was the pick of the Delatite bowlers, taking the only wicket. Faced with a challenging run chase, several Devils batters made promising starts but were unable to turn them into bigger scores. Joel Middleton top-scored with a determined 29, while Felix O’Meara spent valuable time at the crease, contributing 15. The Devils ultimately finished at 8/98, falling well short of the target. While the result wasn’t what the side was hoping for, there were useful contributions throughout the innings and plenty to work on ahead of the next round against City Colts.