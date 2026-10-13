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Delatite Devils make winning return to A grade

<p>WINNING RETURN: The Delatite Devils celebrate after victorious. PHOTO: Mel Beattie.</p>\\n
<p>WINNING RETURN: The Delatite Devils celebrate after victorious. PHOTO: Mel Beattie.</p>\\n

WINNING RETURN: The Delatite Devils celebrate after victorious. PHOTO: Mel Beattie.

The Delatite Devils make their return to A Grade cricket with a victory over City Colts.
October 13, 2026 • 11:24
Updated, October 13, 2026 • 11:24

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