Delatite Devils make winning return to A grade

BY MITCH PURCELL The newly reformed Delatite Devils made their first A Grade appearance in three years, making a stunning return to the pitch with an impressive victory over City Colts A Grade at Bill O’Callaghan Oval. The Devils restricted the Colts to 162 in 38.5 overs, with captain Mitchell Purcell leading from the front with a superb spell of 4/17 from nine overs. Sam Bell and Nicholas Hoskin claimed two wickets each, while Cooper Martin chipped in with a wicket and a run-out to round out a strong fielding performance. In reply, the Devils showed plenty of composure with the bat to chase down the target, finishing on 3/163 in 39.1 overs. Adam Storer was the star with an unbeaten 62 off just 57 balls, including eight boundaries, guiding the side home in style. Nathan Goodes and Trent Berry both made valuable contributions with 26 runs each, while Koby Middleton remained unbeaten on 12 to help finish the job. The result was built on an impressive all-round team performance, with the Devils able to apply pressure with the ball before backing it up with a controlled run chase. After three seasons away from A Grade, there were plenty of positives to take from the opening-round performance, particularly the balance between experienced players and those stepping up to the top grade. The victory should give the side plenty of confidence as they settle back into A Grade competition. It was a fantastic way for Delatite to mark their return to A Grade cricket after three years away, with the win setting the tone for the season ahead. Storer’s unbeaten half-century headlined a memorable first outing back in A Grade for the Devils. The boys travel to Benalla to take on the Bushrangers at the Rose Garden next week, while Delatite’s B and C Grade teams play their first games of the season. B Grade will host Benalla at Lord’s, while C Grade will host Gapsted at Bonnie Doon.