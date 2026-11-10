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Mixed bag for local cricket

<p>RUN OUT: Delatite A grade fell short in their runs against Wangaratta Magpies.</p>\\n
<p>RUN OUT: Delatite A grade fell short in their runs against Wangaratta Magpies.</p>\\n

RUN OUT: Delatite A grade fell short in their runs against Wangaratta Magpies.

Delatite Devils B grade take a two run victory, while A and C grade face another week of losses.
November 10, 2026 • 10:44
Updated, November 10, 2026 • 10:45

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