Young Devils rise to the challenge

A Grade Delatite’s A Grade side went down to Yarrawonga Mulwala, 61 to 132, on Saturday, falling for 61 in reply to the visitors’ 132, but there were plenty of positives to take from an impressive bowling effort. The Devils started strongly with the ball, taking early wickets before Yarrawonga began to build momentum. However, Delatite fought back well as they continued to chip away until the visitors were bowled out with four overs still remaining. Cooper Martin produced a breakout performance, claiming an outstanding 3/14 from nine overs. The 15-year-old showed maturity beyond his years, while Sam Bell also took three wickets and Nathan Goodes chipped in with 2/18. Unfortunately, the run chase never got going, with Yarrawonga applying intense pressure and making scoring difficult. Adam Storer top-scored with 14, the only Delatite batter to reach double figures, as the Devils were dismissed for 61. There is plenty for the side to work on with the bat, but the performance with the ball showed the team’s potential and fighting spirit. The Devils will look to bounce back next week when they host Ovens Valley United at Lord’s Reserve. B Grade Delatite Devils’ B Grade side faced a tough challenge against Beechworth Stanley on Saturday, posting 9/110 before the visitors reached 3/111 to claim the win. Batting first, the Devils lost a couple of early wickets and were forced into survival mode, with the middle order needing to dig in and rebuild the innings. Max O’Loughlan top-scored with a patient 30 not out, while Felix O’Meara provided some much-needed stability, facing 67 balls in a determined effort to steady the innings. With 110 runs to defend, Delatite knew early wickets would be crucial. O’Loughlan and Richy Philip gave the Devils hope by removing Beechworth Stanley’s opening batters, leaving the match finely poised. However, a 73-run partnership for the third wicket shifted the momentum back to the visitors, who went on to reach the target with seven wickets in hand. While there is plenty for the Devils to work on moving forward, the fight shown by the younger players with the bat was a real positive. Their willingness to dig in under pressure and compete for every run provides plenty of encouragement for the remainder of the season. C Grade Senior players were at a premium for the second round of Delatite’s C Grade side last Saturday, with only four available to play at Bonnie Doon. The team only got to the park thanks to the enthusiastic participation of eight junior players, and it’s their achievements that are the highlight of the match. While the result could have been predicted in advance, as Delatite made 10/42 chasing Rovers United Bruck’s 9/18, the sheer number of ‘firsts’ recorded for the club’s senior team was unexpected. Four players made their senior debut, three took their first senior wicket, three made their first senior runs and two took their first senior catch. The last time Jake Hoskin played any game of cricket he earned himself a photo in the paper for taking a five-wicket haul in Under 14s two years ago. While rusty and coming off a shortened run-up, Hoskin opened up the jets in his fifth over and immediately found the off stump of RUB’s number four batter, claimed a second wicket in his last over, took a confident skied catch late in the innings and topped off a successful afternoon with a run-out to his name. Lachie Roberts’ last game was even longer ago, last gracing the pitch in the Under 12s four years ago. While he was a promising batter, he rolled the arm over on Saturday and took his first senior wicket with a confident catch by Alex Manning. Manning had already made his senior debut last year at the ripe age of 10. The precocious cricketer, who currently co-captains the Under 12s, never turns down a chance to play cricket, and although he didn’t claim a wicket, his pace ensured that only wayward balls were hit further than the ring of fielders. Under 14s Billy Briggs and Max Strong both made their senior debuts last season, but both scored their debut senior runs, with Briggs impressing all with his steadfast defence. Strong contributed further by taking a difficult skied catch at mid-on, while Briggs bowled the last over of RUB’s innings and, in the face of some aggressive swinging, took two wickets. Under 14 Xavier Heaysman, while now a relative veteran of C Grade, backed up his 40 overs of junior keeping in the morning to keep for another 35 overs in the afternoon sun, an excellent effort for one so young. Finally, fellow Under 14 Tom Steele made his senior debut, also making his first senior run in his first innings. ‘Wizard’ was lively in the field and was regularly encouraging his teammates when not directly involved in the action. The C Grade team make their first away trip of the season to Myrtleford next weekend, and while this match of ‘firsts’ was refreshing, the team is now aiming for its first win of the season. Under 14 Delatite Devils Gold Delatite Devils Gold returned to finish their match against Benalla Bushrangers Blue, defending a modest total and knowing they would need a strong bowling effort to stay in the contest. With Benalla already two wickets down at the start of play, the Devils set themselves the target of taking another two wickets in the first five overs. The boys delivered exactly that, putting the Bushrangers under pressure and reducing them to 4/30. The game was firmly in the balance, but a couple of dropped catches in the same over gave Benalla a reprieve and allowed a partnership to develop. Despite the setback, the Devils continued to work hard and never gave up, eventually bowling the Bushrangers out. Alex Craddock and Cody Place led the way with two wickets each, while the remaining wickets were shared among the bowling attack. The game ended with Delatite Devils 72 losing to Benalla Bushrangers Blue 143. Although the Devils were defending a small total, the boys showed plenty of fight, teamwork and determination. There were plenty of positives to take from the performance, with the group continuing to develop their skills and build confidence for the season ahead. Under 14 Delatite Devils Blue Delatite Devils Blue returned to Bonnie Doon for the second week of their match against Benalla Red, looking to chase down the visitors’ total of 5/137. Nixen Martin led from the front with an excellent 31, while Billy Briggs also made a valuable contribution with 23. Both players helped lay a solid foundation for the run chase. The Devils showed plenty of determination, batting out their full allotment of overs and giving themselves every opportunity to reach the target. While they ultimately fell just short, finishing 7/116 to Benalla Bushrangers Red’s 5/137, there were plenty of positives to take from the innings. A number of players spent valuable time at the crease, gaining experience and building confidence with the bat. These are encouraging signs for the season ahead, and the Devils will be looking to build on this performance in the weeks to come.