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Young Devils rise to the challenge

<p>ROSE UP: Eight junior Devils rose to the occasion to fill in numbers for C grade game.</p>\\n
<p>ROSE UP: Eight junior Devils rose to the occasion to fill in numbers for C grade game.</p>\\n

ROSE UP: Eight junior Devils rose to the occasion to fill in numbers for C grade game.

Young Delatite side dig deep across a tough round of cricket.
October 27, 2026 • 10:26
Updated, October 27, 2026 • 10:26

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