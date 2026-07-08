SENIORS

Mansfield travelled to Euroa on Saturday to take on the Magpies in a highly anticipated clash.

Euroa was buoyed by the return of several key players after suffering an 80-point defeat to Mansfield in Round 1 and was determined to reverse that result.

The opening quarter saw the Magpies race to a three-goal lead, kicking four goals from nine scoring shots.

Euroa forward Cohen Paul was a constant danger throughout the afternoon, finishing with six goals to play a major role in the victory.

His ability to slot straight back into the side and lead from the front was outstanding.

The second quarter saw the Magpies add another four goals while Mansfield managed just one major.

Mansfield outscored Euroa in the third term and looked to be building momentum.

By the final break, the Magpies' lead had been reduced to 20 points – a deficit well within reach for the Eagles.

The margin disappeared quickly in the final quarter as Mansfield found its rhythm to draw level with Euroa.

The closing stages produced a thrilling contest, with neither side giving an inch as they traded goals in a desperate battle for ascendancy.

Just when Mansfield appeared to have taken control, Euroa captain Jett Trotter marked deep in attack and kicked his second goal to give the Magpies a seven-point lead with little time remaining.

In the tense final minute, Euroa surged forward again and Trotter had another shot on goal.

The kick was touched on the line almost simultaneously with the final siren.

Mansfield was left heartbroken after falling just short in a critical match.

Best: Jack Marks, Jay Canterbury, Jayden Howes, Benjamin Reardon, Sam Thomson.

Goals: Jayden Howes 1, Harry Mahoney 1, Will Foster 3, Nathan Buchanan 1, Sam Guppy 1, Al Bennett 2, Ben Reardon 2, Will Dunstan 1.

Final scores: Euroa 14.10 (94) defeated Mansfield 12.14 (86).

RESERVES

Close but no cigar

Mansfield came out strongly against rival Euroa on Saturday, claiming a thrilling three-point victory.

Wet conditions made life difficult for both sides.

Despite a determined team effort, Euroa held an 11-point lead at quarter-time.

The second quarter saw Euroa add another goal through club legend Craig Bamford, but Mansfield continued to work its way into the contest and hit the scoreboard.

The third quarter was an even battle, with Mansfield taking an eight-point lead into the final break.

The last term was always going to be close as both sides fought hard on the heavy ground.

With just 16 players a side, fatigue became a major factor and scoring opportunities were limited.

Euroa managed nine points in the final quarter, while Mansfield added four to hold on for a memorable victory.

The younger players continued to impress, and the experience will be invaluable to their development.

The side is also hopeful of welcoming several players back after the bye, which will strengthen the squad.

Best: Chad Turner, Max Clark, David Holliday, Lachlan Pentony, Andrew Thomson.

Goals: Max Clark 2, David Holliday 2, Harry Purcell 1, Harry Yencken 1.

Final scores: Mansfield 6.16 (52) defeated Euroa 7.7 (49).

THIRDS

Mansfield gets the win

By GRANT DAVEY

After a very wet week on the training track, the boys were pleased to see the sun shining at Memorial Oval.

Euroa started strongly through the midfield, but Mansfield responded quickly with two early goals.

Although Euroa worked hard to slow the game, Mansfield took a four-goal lead into the first break.

Euroa continued to compete strongly in the ruck, but Mansfield's powerful midfield gained the upper hand and repeatedly put the Magpies' defence under pressure.

Euroa missed an opportunity from a set shot and went into half-time trailing by seven goals.

While the scoreboard reflected Mansfield's dominance, the smiles, laughter, effort and team spirit shown by both sides were just as important.

Best: Max Clark, Cruz Purday, Astin Browning, Harry Yencken, Hamish Yencken.

Goals: Oscar Guppy 1, James Lean 1, Andrew Friday 1, Astin Browning 3, Harry Yencken 1, Max Clark 1.

Final scores: Mansfield 12.17 (89) defeated Euroa 2.4 (16).