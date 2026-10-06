Best of the Eagles

As the curtain closed on the 2026 season, the Mansfield Football Netball Club (MFNC) gathered at the golf club on Saturday for the annual presentation night to acknowledge the standout efforts of players and club members throughout the year. Taking out the seniors best and fairest football award was Sam Thomson, with Cal Brown runner-up. In the reserves, Adam Storer was awarded best and fairest, with Mitch Pentony and David Holliday named runners-up. It was great to see Ethan Pigdon pick up the Under 18 best and fairest accolade, with Andrew Friday runner-up. In the women’s football, it was a proud moment for Scarlett Potter, who won the best and fairest award for her team, with Mim Davidson runner-up. The Coach’s award was presented to Kinsley Wilkinson. The netballers were also recognised for their efforts, with Alex Ball named best and fairest for the A Grade team. Also acknowledged as A Grade best and fairest runners-up were Sophie Bray, Abbie Barnes and Chylah Rogers. The Coach’s award went to Molly Rekers. In B Grade netball, Jacqui Harrington was winner of the best and fairest award, with Tegan Hopkins and Grace Evans runners-up. Ava Mahoney was presented with the Coach’s award. Another well-deserved award was best and fairest for B Reserve netball player Leonie Berry, with Maddie Clarke runner-up. The Coach’s award went to Amy Hoban. In the 17 and Under team, winners were best and fairest Esher Berry and runner-up Harper Smith, while Maya Rhodes took out the Coach’s award. Lara Klingsporn won the Under 15 best and fairest, with Annie Armsden runner-up. An outstanding achievement was Sophie Bray being announced as the club’s Netballer of the Year. Another notable acknowledgement was Steve Bolitho as Best Club Person. Major sponsor Bendigo Bank provided three 2026 Community Bank Club Culture Awards, which were presented by Isadora Tirtowalujo. Recipients were Michelle Doxey for netball, Paul Martin for football and Lisa Maroney for volunteer.