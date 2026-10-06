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Best of the Eagles

<p>TOP EAGLES: Seniors footballer Sam Thomson and A grade netballer Alex Ball took home b&f\\'s</p>\\n
<p>TOP EAGLES: Seniors footballer Sam Thomson and A grade netballer Alex Ball took home b&f\\'s</p>\\n

TOP EAGLES: Seniors footballer Sam Thomson and A grade netballer Alex Ball took home b&f's

The Mansfield Football Netball Club gathered for the annual presentation night to acknowledge the standout efforts of players and club members throughout the year.
October 6, 2026 • 11:47
Updated, October 6, 2026 • 11:50

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