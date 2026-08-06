BY MARCUS HIBBERD & PAM ZIERK-MAHONEY

Bonnie Doon returned to the winners’ list on Saturday with a convincing 16.11 (107) to 3.2 (20) victory over King Valley.

Best players: Thomas Sheahan, Joel Sanford, Ben Hedin, Mitch Forgiarini, James Law.

Goals: Sean Campitelli, James Law (3); Thomas Sheahan, Jackson Macaulay, Tim Berenyi (2); Joel Sanford, Jackson Sole, Jack Kirley, Earl Ree-Goodings (1).

Playing at home, the Bonnie Doon seniors once again pulled together and produced a winning performance against their long-time rivals, King Valley.

“We controlled the contest from the opening bounce and never looked seriously challenged,” coach Marcus Hibberd said.

“While pleased with the result, they left some opportunities out on the ground and perhaps could have won by an even greater margin.”

The afternoon was made even more special as club stalwart Sean Campitelli celebrated his 150th senior game for Bonnie Doon.

Campitelli’s decorated career includes captaining the club to a senior premiership, winning a league best and fairest medal at senior level and claiming a reserve-grade league best and fairest as a playing coach.

Fittingly, the milestone man got on the scoreboard with three goals in a memorable afternoon for both Campitelli and the club.

A major factor in the victory was the performance of ruckman Dylan Lowry, who produced what many considered his best game of the season and arguably his finest in Bonnie Doon colours.

Lowry was dominant in the ruck all day, providing his midfielders with first use and consistently influencing the contest around the ground.

The final quarter saw Bonnie Doon put the nail in the coffin when they kicked a further two goals and three points, finishing the game with a grand total of 107 points.

With just two home-and-away matches remaining, Bonnie Doon will now shift its focus to an important away clash against Goorambat this coming weekend as the Bombers look to build momentum heading towards finals.

Currently sitting on 52 points on the ladder, equal with second-placed Bright, the Bombers look certain to remain in this position for the remainder of the season, with only three more games to play before the semi-finals.

The ladder-leading Benalla All Blacks will be the hardest team to beat, but it is not impossible, as Doon have beaten the All Blacks several times.

The All Blacks sit on 68 points on the ladder, well above the next two teams.

The final home-and-away match for the seniors will be against Milawa at home, so supporters are encouraged to come along and barrack for the Bombers as they move into the finals.