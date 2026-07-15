By Marcus Hibberd

Bonnie Doon has kept its finals hopes alive with a hard-fought eight-point victory over Tarrawingee at home on Saturday, prevailing 9.7 (61) to 7.11 (53) in a physical contest.

With several key players unavailable and Tarrawingee close to full strength, Bonnie Doon knew it would be a challenging afternoon.

The Bombers created opportunities early but could not fully capitalise, kicking 1.4 in the opening term to lead by a narrow margin at quarter-time.

The second quarter saw Tarrawingee lift the pressure around the contest and deny Bonnie Doon any real ascendancy.

The Bombers struggled with their ball use and decision-making, allowing the visitors to work their way back into the game.

By half-time, the scores were level and the contest was evenly poised.

The message at the main break was simple, get back to the fundamentals and play Bonnie Doon's brand of football.

The response came in the third term as the Bombers began to move the ball more effectively and generate scoreboard pressure.

A highlight of the quarter was senior debutant Ned Gale kicking his first senior goal, with the moment sparking a lift from teammates and supporters alike as Bonnie Doon gained valuable momentum.

Tarrawingee refused to go away and challenged strongly in the final term, generating several opportunities to close the gap.

However, some costly inaccuracy in front of goal, combined with Bonnie Doon's ability to defend resolutely when it mattered most, ensured the Bombers maintained their advantage and secured an important eight-point win.

The win keeps Bonnie Doon in sixth position on the ladder, level on points with fifth-placed Greta, setting up a crucial clash between the two sides this week.

The Bombers now travel to Greta in what shapes as a must-win game for both clubs as the race for finals intensifies.

Best: Mitch Forgiarini, Jayjay Curtin, Beau Smith, Thomas Sheahan, Patrick Smith and James Law.

Goals: James Law 2, Ben Hedin 2, James Octigan, Beau Smith, Ned Gale, Jayjay Curtin, Seth Dean.