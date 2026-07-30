Final scores: Mansfield Seniors 20.15 (135) defeated by Benalla 9.10 (64).

Best: Matthew King, William Dunstan, Ben Reardon, Callum Brown, Jack Marks.

Goals: William Hogan 4, Callum Brown 3, Billy Dunstan 3, Jack Marks 2, Al Bennett 2, Sam Guppy, AJ Thomson, Harry Mahoney, Riley Northcott, Matthew King, Ben Reardon.

After a few weeks of losses for the Mansfield seniors, they came back soaring on the weekend.

Using the away game in Benalla to show their strength, the Eagles took a seventy-one-point win against the Saints.

“It was a well-rounded game,” Head Coach Mitch Wareham said.

“We had a good four quarter performance from everyone.”

The Eagles started strong, with a seven-point match lead by the end of the first quarter.

Mansfield 3.3 (21), Benalla 2.2 (14).

It was the second quarter, however, that highlighted the team’s performance.

The Eagles kicked a solid seven goals during the quarter.

By the end of the half Mansfield were up by 39 points.

In the third quarter Mansfield had no trouble maintaining their lead, kicking another five goals.

The Eagles ended the game with the lead in all quarters.

Managing 5.5 (35) points in the last quarter.

Benalla only managed to score 2.4 (16), before the final siren rang.

The Eagle’s consistent pressure against the Saints throughout the game lead them to a staggering win.

The weekend’s win keeps finals hopes alive for Mitch.

“If we continue the form we had on the weekend, I’m feeling confident,” he said.

The eagles remain ninth on the ladder, needing to finish the season strong by winning all three of their next games to make the elimination round.

However, the Eagles rest up this weekend with a bye, and are keen to keep their energy to face Kyabram, who is currently fourth on the ladder, at home in two weeks.